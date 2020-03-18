Kings County Superior Court postpones trials, closes interior service counters

Effective March 18, the Superior Court of California, County of Kings, will adjust court operations as follows:

All Criminal trials with/without time waivers, civil trials, and traffic hearings and trials will be continued 30 days, from March 18 through April 17; All interior customer service counters inside the courthouse will be closed to the public. The court will operate two exterior service windows to handle court business. Payments will be accepted online, in an outside drop box, or the exterior service windows.

Court officials said those who are ill, including attorneys, litigants, justice partners and court staff should remain at home. If you have a matter on calendar, officials said you should contact the court and advise that you will not be appearing due to illness.

“It is the stated mission of the Kings County Superior Court to ensure equal and fair access for all to our judicial system. We will endeavor to meet this mission as we confront COVID-19 during this unprecedented and challenging time in our court’s history. While the above measures may result in inconvenience, our overriding responsibility is to the health and safety of jurors, litigants, courthouse visitors, attorneys, justice partners and court staff,” said the court’s press release.