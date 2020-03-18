Kings County Superior Court postpones trials, closes interior service counters

HANFORD — The Kings County Superior Court released information Wednesday about its plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including postponing trials and closing interior customer service counters.
In a press release, court administration said it has been carefully monitoring the advice of public health officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order mandating compliance with the recommendations of state and local public health officials.
The California Department of Public Health recommends the following:
- Nonessential gatherings of 250 or more persons be postponed or canceled;
- Smaller events to proceed only if a social distancing of six feet may be provided;
- Gatherings of persons at higher risk for severe illness are to be limited to no more than 10 people.
Court leadership said they have met several times to ensure that they are familiar with the most recent and relevant information available regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the risk it presents to courthouse visitors, justice partners and members of court staff.
On Tuesday, the leadership of the Kings County Superior Court met to discuss the most effective and responsible actions necessary to protect the public health. They said their focus is on placing the court in the best position possible to comply with the “best practice” recommendations of public health officials.
Effective March 18, the Superior Court of California, County of Kings, will adjust court operations as follows:
- All Criminal trials with/without time waivers, civil trials, and traffic hearings and trials will be continued 30 days, from March 18 through April 17;
- All interior customer service counters inside the courthouse will be closed to the public. The court will operate two exterior service windows to handle court business. Payments will be accepted online, in an outside drop box, or the exterior service windows.
Court officials said those who are ill, including attorneys, litigants, justice partners and court staff should remain at home. If you have a matter on calendar, officials said you should contact the court and advise that you will not be appearing due to illness.
“It is the stated mission of the Kings County Superior Court to ensure equal and fair access for all to our judicial system. We will endeavor to meet this mission as we confront COVID-19 during this unprecedented and challenging time in our court’s history. While the above measures may result in inconvenience, our overriding responsibility is to the health and safety of jurors, litigants, courthouse visitors, attorneys, justice partners and court staff,” said the court’s press release.
Court officials said these measures are designed to comply with the recommendations of public health officials regarding “best practices” for gatherings and social distancing. They said they will continue to work closely with public health officials and justice partners as this pandemic develops.
“Our court administration appreciates your patience and understanding during these most challenging times,” they said.