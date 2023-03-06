The Kings County Spelling Bee wrapped up Friday, crowning winners from schools across the county.
Each public and private school in Kings County were represented in the contest.
The bee was particularly thrilling for the third graders, as the contest went a whopping 67 rounds before a winner was declared. Competitions usually last somewhere between 10 and 25 rounds, said Kings County Office of Education educational services coordinator Sheri Powers.
Winners from grades seven and eight will participate in the statewide spelling bee in May.
The top three winners and winning words are as follows:
- First: Dafneigh Blaire Isip, Freedom Elementary
- Second: Valerie Ihejirika, MIQ
- Third: Adelaiza Gamboa, Avenal Elementary
- Word: woman
- First: Noey Avina, Frontier Elementary
- Second: Arielle Pasion, Lemoore Elementary
- Third: Noah Mendoza, John C. Fremont Elementary
- Word: beehive
- First: Shyra David, Lemoore Elementary
- Second: Julliana Bryel Cruz, Lemoore Elementary
- Third: Naiya Mantonona, Frontier Elementary
- Word: leukemia
- First: Korynn Guzman, Freedom Elementary
- Second: Kaila Kim, Kings Christian
- Third: James Hess, Pioneer Elementary
- Word: boycott
- First: Joelle Feliz Geldore, Meadow Lane
- Second: Emma Case, Kings Christian
- Third: Katie Veenendaal, Hanford Christian
- Word: rhododendrons
- First: Judith Solademi, University Charter
- Second: Jacob Aguilera, Kettleman City
- Third: Natalie Tang, Pioneer Middle
- Word: persuade
- First: Clovis Kim, Kings Christian
- Second: Scarlett Williams, Pioneer Middle
- Third: Joshua Gikonyo, Armona Academy
- Word: chagrin
- First: Cal Wheaton, St. Rose McCarthy
- Second: Laila Rivas, Jefferson Academy
- Third: Anne Amis, Kings Christian
- Word: nondescript