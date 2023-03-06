winners

Judith Solademi of University Charter School, watches the judges as she wins the sixth grade spelling bee on Thursday afternoon. Second place finisher Jacob Aguilera of Kettleman City Elementary, watches from his seat. 

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

The Kings County Spelling Bee wrapped up Friday, crowning winners from schools across the county.

Each public and private school in Kings County were represented in the contest.

The bee was particularly thrilling for the third graders, as the contest went a whopping 67 rounds before a winner was declared. Competitions usually last somewhere between 10 and 25 rounds, said Kings County Office of Education educational services coordinator Sheri Powers.

