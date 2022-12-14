The Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to continue the Kings County American Rescue Plan small business assistance program through its official end date of Feb. 1, 2023 rather than end it early on Dec. 31 this year.
The decision came after District 2 Supervisor Richard Valle expressed his dissatisfaction with the program after Assistant County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez broke down the monies allocated through the assistance program to each city.
With $6 million dollars in state money available to the county to assist small businesses with up to $25,000 in COVID relief funds, Hanford received $2.2 million dollars, Lemoore received $1,020,000, Corcoran received $840,000, Avenal received $540,000 and $1,320,000 was allocated to the county's unincorporated areas.
To date, the county has received 398 applications but has approved only 118 of them. The county awarded small businesses in Avenal $9,674 and Corcoran businesses received $210,000. Lemoore businesses were given $281,000 and the county's unincorporated communities received $123,000. Businesses in Hanford were assisted the most with just over $1.4 million dollars being awarded.
Martinez, who said staff was happy with the progress the program had made, requested that the board bump the deadline for the end of the program up to Dec. 31 instead of letting the program run its course with an end date of Feb. 1.
"We are happy with the process we may have made and we have reached a point where all applications have been reviewed and we believe the purpose of the program is being met," said Martinez.
Supervisor Valle, however, was perplexed by the idea of pulling the funding early, expressing the need for it throughout his district.
"The program didn't even reach Lemoore because it wasn't done right," said Valle. "Now go out and start looking at the numbers in Avenal and in Corcoran, it's disgusting. Nobody got money in my district … I'm mad at the position that we're at right now. There is a need in Avenal, there is a need in Corcoran. There is a need in Kettleman. I'm sure there's a need in Stratford and Armona. Either they don't know or the efforts weren't there for them to know."
Valle said that he couldn't vote to take the money off the table and suggested that the program be allowed to run its planned course through Feb. 1. He also stated that keeping the deadline as it was would allow for each supervisor to connect with their local representatives and chamber of commerce's to help spread the word to local businesses about the remaining funds and push for more businesses to apply.
The dais was agreeable to keeping the program open until Feb. 1.
In other business, for the first time in over a decade, a Kings County high school will have a Friday Night Live Club. Supervisors voted to approve a $19,000 budget change to accommodate the club at Corcoran High School. Once established the club will target reducing cannabis access to youth within the community.
"It's all youth led and driven in terms of how the youth would like to address substance use disorders and preventing those here in the community," said Kings County Behavioral Health Deputy Director Katie Arnst.
The Board is looking to extend the county's contract with Paragon, a firm that helps the county make federal connections.
"The firm provides professional, Federal advocacy on behalf of Kings County which includes representation on the county's interests before Congress and federal agencies," said Martinez. "Paragon has worked effectively with Kings County over the years to establish legislative and regulatory priorities to assist with strategic planning and advocacy to advance and protect the county's interests on a federal level."
The firm, which has worked with the county for over a decade, has impressed the board enough to have them questioning whether or not they can extend their contract with Paragon from one to four years. Joe Krahn, a representative for Paragon, enthusiastically agreed that the partnership between the firm and the county has been very strong and that Paragon would be excited to extend their contract.
The board tabled finalizing the contract for a future meeting in order for county staff to prepare a contract with four-year terms and amendments.
In continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID and other infectious diseases, the Board approved a $1.2 million dollar, 18-month contract with California Health Collaborative (CHC). CHC will provide the county with preventative services such as access to self tests and vaccinations as well as community outreach.
"We've been on the foreground in terms of trying to provide more accessible testing, vaccinations, as well as information," said Jennifer Acidera, a CHC representative. "It's something we're prepared to continue and strengthen in Kings County."
The next Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., with a swearing in ceremony set for 12 p.m.