The Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to continue the Kings County American Rescue Plan small business assistance program through its official end date of Feb. 1, 2023 rather than end it early on Dec. 31 this year.

The decision came after District 2 Supervisor Richard Valle expressed his dissatisfaction with the program after Assistant County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez broke down the monies allocated through the assistance program to each city.

With $6 million dollars in state money available to the county to assist small businesses with up to $25,000 in COVID relief funds, Hanford received $2.2 million dollars, Lemoore received $1,020,000, Corcoran received $840,000, Avenal received $540,000 and $1,320,000 was allocated to the county's unincorporated areas.

