Sheriff's Posse

The Kings County Sheriff's Posse this week presented a check for $12,500 to David Robinson, sheriff of Kings County. The check was presented to Robinson at the March 15 Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting. All five supervisors were present, including Joe Neves, Richard Valle, Doug Verboon, Craig Pedersen and Richard Fagundes. Sheriff's Posse members, which annually donate a sizeable check to the Kings County Sheriff's Department, are known for their horsemanship skills and generosity to their communities. Some members of the non-profit organization are retired sheriffs and sheriff's deputies; they participate in rodeos and civic parades.

 Contributed

