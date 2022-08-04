The Kings County Sheriff’s Office will open its new two-story headquarters to the public Friday morning for an open house.
The new building, at 1550 Kings County Drive in Hanford, completes the process of housing the department's investigators, ofﬁcers and essential personnel at one campus, which in addition to the Sheriff's Office, is the seat for the coroner, Kings County jail, and the Kings County Superior Courthouse.
During the open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the building will be open to the public for tours. Refreshments will be served.