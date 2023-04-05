The Kings County Sheriff's Office Explorers will host their first autism awareness fundraising event on Thursday, April 6.
The fundraiser is set to take place at Raising Cane’s, 1765 West Lacey Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the project will be donated to Sensory Rock in Hanford.
“We feel that this is a really important cause, this is definitely something that affects a lot of folks in our community, so getting a chance to bring awareness and help out where we can is great,” said Nate Ferrier, public information officer for the sheriff's office.