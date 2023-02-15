The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has their K-9 unit fully staffed after a donation from Keith Grabow and Grabow Well Drilling allowed the department to purchase K-9 Titan last year.

“The Sheriff’s office is very grateful for the donations in our community,” said Sergeant and Public Information Officer Nate Ferrier. “We have great support from Kings County.”

Titan is trained in apprehension, article searches and drug detection and is available, along with other K-9s on staff, as a de-escalation tool for the Sheriff’s Office.

