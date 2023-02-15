The King’s County Sheriff’s Office has their K-9 unit fully staffed after a donation from Keith Grabow and Grabow Well Drilling allowed the department to purchase K-9 Titan last year.
“The Sheriff’s office is very grateful for the donations in our community,” said Sergeant and Public Information Officer Nate Ferrier. “We have great support from Kings County.”
Titan is trained in apprehension, article searches and drug detection and is available, along with other K-9s on staff, as a de-escalation tool for the Sheriff’s Office.
“Numerous times, I’ve seen suspects who probably would have fought with numerous law enforcement officers give up immediately when you introduce them,” Ferrier said. “The dog barks, that commands that they will get bit and they surrender. It happens time and time again, and they’re a great resource for our agency.”
Titan is fully trained and has continued his patrol with his handler, Deputy Colton Verhoeven. The agency had two dogs retire last year, with the first vacancy filled by Boomer and the second filled by Titan.
“We’ve had K-9s as long as I’ve worked here, and I’ve been here 23 years,” Ferrier said. “It’s a longstanding program in our agency.”
Ferrier said that when a police department purchases a dog for their K-9 unit, the dog comes partially trained from a company that specializes in the training. The donation from Grabow was enough to cover both the purchase of Titan and the subsequent training with his handler.
“We purchase the dog and pair them with a handler,” Ferrier said. “The handler and dog both go to a lengthy school together and both get their training. Once they do that and are released on to our patrol staff, they do monthly training with the other K-9s.”