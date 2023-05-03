The Kings County Sheriff's Office is seeking public information pertaining to an April 5 case involving a fatal shooting.
Deputies responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 2nd Place in Home Gardens on April 5. The man who was shot was later identified as Martin Nava, who was deceased.
The suspect's vehicle in the case is a black Dodge Challenger, according to officials. Detectives from the Sheriff's Office are now asking the public for any information pertaining to the investigation and encouraging them to call the Sheriff's Office at 559-852-2720 or 559-584-1431.