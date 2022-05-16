Kings County Sheriff's K9 Bluz died suddenly Thursday, May 12, after a routine training exercise. The cause of death has not been determined, according to officials.
K9 Bluz was assigned to Senior Deputy Matt Washburn on July 25, 2016 and they worked together since then for the Sheriff's Office.
Bluz was a dual purpose patrol and narcotics detection K-9, and while he was responsible for getting a large amount of drugs off the streets of Kings County, his true passion was finding and apprehending criminals, according to officials.
He was responsible for 25 apprehensions of suspects and approximately 100 surrenders. "The bad guys knew that giving up was the best choice when Bluz arrived on scene," said Washburn.
Bluz was a force to be reckoned with on the streets, according to his handler. He was responsible for getting criminals off the streets and ensuring the safety of every officer during those incidents. He was fearless and never once hesitated to charge towards danger if it meant helping the citizens of Kings County, his handler or the officers he worked with, according to a statement.
Bluz is credited with saving his handler's life on more than one occasion, as well as the lives of several other deputies he worked with.
Bluz was also the department's SWAT dog and was responsible for the success of numerous SWAT operations. Those who knew him said Bluz could be a stubborn dog, but at the same time was one of the most talented and dedicated K9s they had ever seen. He was truly one of a kind, according to the statement.
Just as importantly, Bluz was a beloved member of the Washburn family. At home he loved to spend time with his family playing and relaxing. Any time he was with Washburn, he was a happy dog, officials said.
"Bluz was my best friend, and the best partner anyone could ask for. I swear he could read my mind. I will miss him dearly," Washburn said.