Members of the public watched history videos, viewed antiques and toured the new two-story Kings County sheriff's office Friday during an open house to showcase the facility.
The new building, at 1550 Kings County Drive in Hanford, completes the process of housing the department's investigators, ofﬁcers and essential personnel at one campus, which in addition to the Sheriff's Office, is the seat for the coroner, Kings County jail, and the Kings County Superior Courthouse.
Sheriff David Robinson led a tour of the new facility and a bonus tour of the adjacent building.
"I have spent a lot of time in Sacramento over the last 12 years to secure funding for improvements for the Sheriff's Office," he told the gathering of several dozen people.
Visitors could take a self-guided tour of the facility and learn about the upgrades from the previous office on Lacey Boulevard. Sgt. Nate Ferrier, the court liaison and public information officer for the sheriff's office, explained the upgrades.
A museum display of historical artifacts greets visitors at the building's entry, including a police car from the early 20th century. Among the artifacts are pieces of evidence such as bullets that reportedly killed a judge in 1907 and a selection of guns used by previous deputies and criminals spanning decades.
The project, which cost $8.7 million, was initiated in 2016 with a meeting to source funding, according to Robinson. The CrisCom lobbying firm was hired by the county to help gather the funds.
"We broke ground 18 months ago. Originally this project was supposed to be completed in a year's time, but COVID-19 caused us delays," Robinson said.
"(Assemblyman Rudy) Salas helped us every step of the way, and he was even here for the offical ribbon-cutting of the building about a month ago," Robinson said.
According to Robinson, the official move into the building begins Monday.
"It's going to be a slow but steady process, most of the moving will be done by the employees bringing their stuff over," he said.
Kings County 1st District Supervisor Joe Neves, who attended the open house, said the facility is a "nice improvement for the Sheriff's Office."
"There is far more space for the detectives upstairs, and the addition of the historical display makes for a welcoming atmosphere," he said.