Members of the public watched history videos, viewed antiques and toured the new two-story Kings County sheriff's office Friday during an open house to showcase the facility.

The new building, at 1550 Kings County Drive in Hanford, completes the process of housing the department's investigators, ofﬁcers and essential personnel at one campus, which in addition to the Sheriff's Office, is the seat for the coroner, Kings County jail, and the Kings County Superior Courthouse.

Sheriff David Robinson led a tour of the new facility and a bonus tour of the adjacent building.

