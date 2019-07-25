Hanford - Kings County Sheriff’s Posse was awarded first-place honors in both Saturday and Sunday parades and Grand Entry, held in Salinas last weekend. Nine riders from the Kings County Sheriff’s Posse all carrying American Flags rode in both parades.
The Parades were sanctioned and judged by the California State Horseman’s Association. California Rodeo Salinas is the largest Rodeo in California and is in the top twenty Rodeo’s in the USA.
The Posse was formed in 1937 and is one of the oldest active Posse's in California.. This is their 82nd year of riding in parades throughout the state of California representing the County of Kings as Good Will Ambassadors. It’s members also serve Sheriff Dave Robinson in time of disaster, and in search and rescue. Annually the Posse donates funds to support Kings County Sheriff’s Department programs like the K-9 unit, the Equestrian unit, and the Explorers post.
The Posse has been awarded numerous first-place honors for its riding excellence throughout California and has acted as Honor Guard for the President of the United States. The Posse was invited and rode in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade in 2003 and 2012.
The Posse is composed of farmers, ranchers and professionals from throughout Kings County.
Each Posse member is responsible for their own Golden Palomino horse, black sterling silver mounted saddle and tack, and the time to represent the County of Kings in state-wide parades.
The Posse will be on the road again traveling to Santa Barbara for the “Old Spanish Days - Fiesta Parade” on August 2. This year marks the 95th anniversary of the Fiesta Historical Parade and is the nation’s largest equestrian parade, featuring over 600 horses, as well as many antique carriages, coaches, and wagons.
