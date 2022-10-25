The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona.

The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as well as citizens who wanted to know more about how their Sheriff’s department grew throughout the years.

Before the start of the talk, attendees were invited to light snacks in the meeting hall next to the church and a chance to speak with Robinson before the event.

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson welcomes guests to his presentation Monday on the history of the Sheriff’s Department.

