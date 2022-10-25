The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona.
The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as well as citizens who wanted to know more about how their Sheriff’s department grew throughout the years.
Before the start of the talk, attendees were invited to light snacks in the meeting hall next to the church and a chance to speak with Robinson before the event.
The crowd then quickly found seats in the section of the church converted into a small theater. The more than 40 attendees were given a history of the County Sheriff's Department from the very ﬁrst group of deputies in the late 1890s to the present.
Robinson used a series of slides on the large screen to illustrate the evolution not only of the group and the equipment it used, but the building of the different jail facilities and the size progression.
Starting out in its infancy with less then a dozen deputies, the department has grown into a force of over 300 employees, including deputies and other staff.
The jail itself has changed locations several times, from a location on Irwin Street (pre-Bastille) to the present-day facility next to the county courthouse on Kings County Drive, north of Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.
After the hour-and-a-half talk, and questions from the attendees, the audience gathered around Robinson to reminisce about the department’s evolution and friends or relatives who worked there over the years.