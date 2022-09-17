After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging.

Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just a few of the offerings at the picnic in Kingsburg.

Bobbie Wartson, the executive director of the KCCOA, was the main coordinator of the event and has been for many years.

