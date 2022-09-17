After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging.
Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just a few of the offerings at the picnic in Kingsburg.
Bobbie Wartson, the executive director of the KCCOA, was the main coordinator of the event and has been for many years.
"We just want people to come out and enjoy themselves," Wartson said.
In addition to the picnic which offered Mexican food, there was a resource fair that featured medical services, insurance representatives, COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu.
The Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance was among the community providers there to showcase available services.
"I am here to provide information on programs we offer. We deal directly with our unhoused population as well as those at risk of loosing their housing," said Iris Gitcho, a housing navigator with the KTHA.
Mary Jo Lambert, 73, has been a resident of the Remington retirement community for eight years.
"I love this event. It's fun and I go every year," she said.
Ginger Cooper, 84, is a fellow Remington resident. She explained that the bus for the facility takes them to the event and picks them up when they are ready to leave.
"I like the park, it's very nice and this picnic is something I look forward to," she said.
The live music featured a mariachi band and a stellar performance by Elvis impersonator Rick Torres.
The Elvis performance was a crowd favorite as attendees of all ages took to the dance floor with hits such as "Don't Be Cruel", "Return to Sender" and "Blue Suede Shoes," sung by Torres.
As part of the show, "Elvis" handed out scarfs to audience members. Margret Robinson, 99, was the first lucky lady to be gifted a souvenir by the talented singer.
"I just love dancing and Elvis will always get me moving," Robinson said.