The Kings County of Department Health (KCDPH) announced the latest numbers surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with hospital rates Tuesday.
At the Kings County Board of Supervisors' regular meeting, Darcy Pickens, assistant director for the KCDPH, said that there's been a slight drop in hospitalizations, though case rates are still higher than where they want to be.
At Adventist Health Hanford, there are currently 44 people in Med Surg and five in the intensive care unit. This is down from 46 in Med Surg and seven in the ICU last week.
“Cases and hospitalizations do remain higher than we’d like, but again, we’re hopeful that the worst of the surge is behind us and the progress we’ve made as a community will continue,” she said.
Pickens also relayed to supervisors that Adventist Health had put in an approved request for three respiratory therapists to assist them at the hospital.
As of Tuesday, there were 352 new cases, a slight drop. Meanwhile, there have been 324 total cases of the delta variant reported. Pickens also mentioned that they are updating the Coronavirus information website, which will include three COVID dashboards of data on cases, vaccines and deaths, as well as updated resources and current scheduling information for health department services, including COVID and flu-specific vaccine clinics.
