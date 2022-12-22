Rusty Robinson took his seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, while outgoing Supervisor Craig Pedersen said his goodbyes and reflected on his eight years of service as a county representative.

"I want to thank the people of District 4 for allowing me to serve in this capacity for the last 8 years," said Pedersen. "It's been amazing."

Pedersen took his time in thanking a long list of people who have supported and helped him in his journey as a Kings County supervisor. He thanked the county staff for their hard work and public safety personnel for the efforts in keeping the county safe.

