Rusty Robinson took his seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, while outgoing Supervisor Craig Pedersen said his goodbyes and reflected on his eight years of service as a county representative.
"I want to thank the people of District 4 for allowing me to serve in this capacity for the last 8 years," said Pedersen. "It's been amazing."
Pedersen took his time in thanking a long list of people who have supported and helped him in his journey as a Kings County supervisor. He thanked the county staff for their hard work and public safety personnel for the efforts in keeping the county safe.
He proudly spoke of his time on the dais and even got a little emotional at times, especially when he took the time to thank his colleagues on the board.
"We took the message of Kings County to anyone that would listen, whenever, wherever," said Pedersen. "We have had many spirited discussions and many laughs. Eight years went by so quickly. Thank you for this opportunity to serve."
Pedersen's fellow supervisors said it was an honor to serve with him and thanked him for his time and dedication to the board and to the county.
"It's an honor to work beside you," said Supervisor Doug Verboon. "It's really cool to sit beside someone you think just like and you grew up doing the same thing and you have the same passion for the community. It means a lot."
Verboon presented Pedersen with a handcrafted plaque on behalf of the Kings County Board of Supervisors in honor and appreciation of his service to his community.
Once Pedersen exited his seat, newly elected Supervisor Rusty Robinson took the dais, where he shared his appreciation for his predecessor before taking his seat.
Robinson was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon and will participate in his first official board of supervisors meeting on Jan. 3.
"It is truly an honor for the opportunity to express my gratitude to you supervisor Pedersen, for your exemplary service as a Kings County Supervisor," said Robinson. "Your work ethic and the dignity in which you've held this office does not go unnoticed. The citizens of District 4 will miss you greatly."
Supervisors Joe Neves and Verboon also took their oaths of office Tuesday afternoon.
In other business, the board approved the sale of tax-defaulted properties. Treasury manager Megan Campbell explained that the county holds an annual sale of tax-defaulted properties, with the next public auction to be held March 9-14. Campbell stated that if the properties were not sold they would be available at the next auction. She asked for the board's approval of the sale, which she received unanimously.
Chief Engineer Mitchell Cabrera went before the board to ask if they would reject all bids received for a generator replacement project at the county's General Services building.
Cabrera explained that two generators outside the General Services building needed to be replaced and that the board had previously approved a bid request package be published. Two bids were received, however both bids were more than three times the expected amount.
Cabrera asked the board to reject all bids as the county began to look for new alternatives and bring the item back in the future. The board approved bringing the item back unanimously.
Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam asked the board for the annual approval for the department to apply and participate in a boating and waterways grant. Putnam stated that the program is used to help police and enforce activities on the Kings River and its tributaries.
Through the grant, the department would receive roughly $97,000, which would decrease the financial impact to the county as the grant money would be used to cover expenses related to the sheriff's boating and waterways program.
"These funds will reimburse the county for equipment purchases and repairs associated with patrolling the Kings River and its tributaries," said Putnam.
The request to apply and participate in the grant program was unanimously approved by the board.
Also on Tuesday, a four-year contract with Paragon was brought back before the board for approval. At a previous meeting, the board had expressed interest in extending into a long-term contract with Paragon, which provides advocacy for the county on a federal level. The extended contract was unanimously approved by the board.
The next Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3.