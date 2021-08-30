With school back in session and the pandemic still in full swing, the School Accountability Resource Board (SARB) has their work cut out for them as they work to ensure student attendance — whether it’s online, or in class.
Earlier this month, SARB met as the new school year started to discuss students who were falling into habitual truancy during the previous semester, and how to proceed with ensuring their attendance.
The Kings County SARB consists of government and community representatives from throughout Kings County. According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, who is a member of the SARB board, attendance in school is not only important for the child’s learning, but is a good indicator of their home life. Habitual truancy — especially for younger children — can indicate even larger problems in the home.
“When kids aren’t at school … attendance falling is the first sign of trouble – some type of trouble at home, whether it be on the child’s end, the parent’s end, or a relative – that’s when the SARB gets involved,” Esbenshade said.
District Attorney Keith Fagundes said SARB identifies children with truancy and first prioritizes working with the parents and making sure they have access to all the necessary resources. However, if truancy continues, the principal of the school may recommend legal action. There are often 20 to 30 executive days missed before a case is brought to SARB.
Fagundes added that the truancy cases reviewed by SARB aren’t just cases of teenagers skipping class, but cases in which the parent has no excuse for their child not being in class. The cases are not taken lightly by SARB or the DA’s Office.
“This isn’t your 15-year-old teenager who wants to go out and party with friends and ditch class,” Fagundes said. “This is the 5-year-old, who doesn’t have any wherewithal, but what the parent tells them to do and go to school, and learn good habits and get an education.”
The current learning environment, however, has provided board members with new challenges.
According to Brian Gonzales, truant officer for the Office of Education, SARB has had to navigate two systems of learning, while calming the fears and concerns of families during a pandemic. For those families, remote learning — referred to now as “independent studies” — is still an option.
“There are some families that may be fearful of sending their students to school because of COVID,” Gonzales said. “And so those schools are working with those families in trying to get those students enrolled.”
Getting the students to even log on is sometimes a challenge. Many students, he said, are not engaging. In fact, that was the biggest problem they encountered last year. In such cases, their team would make home visits. Parents however, often were not enforcing the rules to learn online.
“It’s pretty sad to see," Gonzales said. "I would tell these students and their families: ‘We’re in a pandemic, and the schools are offering the best they can,’ so that meant online learning at the time, but it was hard for some students to simply roll over and turn their computer on.”
Those are the cases from last year that SARB is most heavily focused on, Gonzales said, and they are working on them through the legal process. But Esbenshade, Gonzales, and others in SARB have said that whatever the needs of the child during the pandemic — the schools will do everything possible to meet them.
“Certainly, we don’t want people in school if there are health issues,” Esbenshade said. “And I know that [the schools] are willing to work with those students.”
