The Kings County Office of Education announced that they will hold a Resource Fair during the Thursday Night Market Place from 5-7 p.m., Sept. 21 inside the Civic Auditorium.
The fair will see representation from county services and community organizations that specialize in education, vocational training, community programs, behavioral and mental health support services and more.
“We will have approximately 60 presenters sharing their agencies and resources to families of our community, and so we invite families and individuals from across the county to attend,” said Lisa Rodriguez, director of student services at the Kings County Office of Education. “There will be county resources present, so some examples of vendors or presenters would be the California Health Collaborative, Child Support Services, the KIND Center and the American Cancer Society.”
According to Rodriguez, many vendors will be featuring giveaways of items for families, like bags, pencils or even stress balls. She said the biggest benefit of the resource fair was to bring a diverse set of organizations into one easy location for Kings County families outside of working hours.
“Most of these organizations are not housed together,” Rodriguez said. “It’s an opportunity for our families especially that live in the more rural areas, to come to one place and have access to a variety of resources that are available to them through organizations or the County.”
The decision to hold the fair during the Thursday Night Market Place was made deliberately, according to Rodriguez.
“We chose that in hopes to draw some people who may not have heard about it (the resource fair), so they can see what resources are available.”
The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re just looking forward to having a great turnout and providing resources to our community,” Rodriguez added.