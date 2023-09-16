The Kings County Office of Education announced that they will hold a Resource Fair during the Thursday Night Market Place from 5-7 p.m., Sept. 21 inside the Civic Auditorium.

The fair will see representation from county services and community organizations that specialize in education, vocational training, community programs, behavioral and mental health support services and more.

“We will have approximately 60 presenters sharing their agencies and resources to families of our community, and so we invite families and individuals from across the county to attend,” said Lisa Rodriguez, director of student services at the Kings County Office of Education. “There will be county resources present, so some examples of vendors or presenters would be the California Health Collaborative, Child Support Services, the KIND Center and the American Cancer Society.”

