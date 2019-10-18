SELMA — Three Kings County residents will be honored Saturday at the Latino Inspire Awards, a first-ever celebration hosted by Congressman TJ Cox.
The awards ceremony will recognize 10 people and three organizations in the Latino community that are making an impact in the 21st congressional district in California, according to a media release.
“Latino communities have long shaped American traditions and culture," said Rep. Cox (D-Fresno). "From serving in our armed forces to starting small businesses, leading labor movements and shaping our arts and culture, the Latino community plays a pivotal role in molding our nation."
The event will honor Robert Isquierdo of Stratford, member-at-large of Reestablishing Stratford; Alicia Jacobo of Kettleman City, senior district representative of Senator Melissa Hurtado and Alvaro Preciado of Avenal, member of Avenal City Council.
The Latino Inspire Award recipients had to be nominated and were selected by Cox's office. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Selma City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.
The other award recipients will be:
- Flor Medina – Mendota, CA
- Magdalena Gomez- Parlier, CA
- Dino Perez – Mendota, CA
- Aidee Cardenas – Bakersfield, CA
- Valerie Gorospe- Earlimart, CA
- Reyna Olganuez – Bakersfield, CA
- Abigail Solis- Earlimart, CA
- The U.F.W. Foundation
- The California Farmworker Foundation
- The Central Valley Scholars
