The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was presented with an award by the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) for their success in implementing the Early Access and Stabilization Services program within the jails.
CSAC presented the board with the 2022 Challenge Award in the Rural Administration of Justice and Public Safety category.
CSAC Chief Operating Officer Chastity Benson explained the importance of the county’s program, starting with an emphasis on the need within the criminal justice system for state hospital beds for individuals who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial. She noted that Kings County has an average of 14 to 20 individuals declared incompetent for trial that are waiting for a state bed.
The county’s implementation of the Early Access and Stabilization Services program has allowed for restoration services and treatment to be provided quickly with aid from medical providers. Benson noted the program has already been successful in saving the state and county money by restoring an inmate to competency, which avoided the need for transfer to a state facility.
The Early Access and Stabilization Services program was chosen as one of the 18 awards given out of over 300 entries.
The board moved quickly through the remainder of their agenda, unanimously approving each of the four items.
Bob Henry, with Chemical Waste Management, was before the board to give his quarterly report of activities. Henry noted on April 13, Chemical Waste Management submitted the permit package to the state which includes a layout for the next 10 years of operations.
Future plans for local landfills include construction of C1 at Landfill B17 beginning July 24, and the closure of Landfill B19.
Erik Urena, with the county’s finance department, asked the board to award contracts for county audit services to Moss Adams, LLP for a term of three year, with a three year extension option. The contract covers $105,000 for FY 2021-22 and $196,000 for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Nicholas Montoya, with the Public Health Department, presented the board with a funding agreement with Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut tribe for a maximum cost of $124,000 over the term of a year to help promote health care-based education.
The agreement will allow the hiring of a tribal health educator and funding for community engagement using outreach and events. Montoya said that the agreement empowers the tribe to educate themselves on topics of their choice that they feel are relevant.
Also Tuesday, Human Resources Director Carolyn Leist requested the revision of an item that is still under negotiation. The item concerned agreements with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Firefighters Association and the Detention Deputy’s Associations, which included a 2 percent salary adjustment.