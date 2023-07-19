The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was presented with an award by the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) for their success in implementing the Early Access and Stabilization Services program within the jails.

CSAC presented the board with the 2022 Challenge Award in the Rural Administration of Justice and Public Safety category.

CSAC Chief Operating Officer Chastity Benson explained the importance of the county’s program, starting with an emphasis on the need within the criminal justice system for state hospital beds for individuals who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial. She noted that Kings County has an average of 14 to 20 individuals declared incompetent for trial that are waiting for a state bed.

