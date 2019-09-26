{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce will honor 15 public safety employees Friday during the 23rd Annual Kings County Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon. 

The luncheon, which sold out earlier this week, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Each public agency was asked in advance to nominate one individual to be honored, except the Kings County Sheriff Department has two individuals.

Below is a list of the honorees.

1. Fabian Avalos, Hanford Police Department 

2. Matthew Martinez, Hanford Fire Department

3. Frank Giannone, American Ambulance 

4. Derek Saldana, California Highway Patrol 

5. Eric Trevino, Lemoore Police Department

6. James Sizemore, Kings County District Attorney

7. Esmerelda Chavez, Kings County Probation

8. Beverly Roland, Kings County Child Protective Services

9. Roger Estes, Kings County Sheriff Department

10. Gilbert Rios, Kings County Sheriff Department

11. Alex Chavarria, Corcoran Police Department

12. Kayla Smith, Avenal Police Department

13. Carl Lemos, Kings County Fire Department

14. Shari Long, Kings County Detention Office

15. Aaron Anacleto, Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department

