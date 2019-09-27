HANFORD — After years of hard work and service, 15 public safety employees were honored during the Kings County Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon Friday afternoon.
The event, which was hosted by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the public safety officials for their commitment and sacrifices made during their careers.
Each county agency nominated one of their own to receive a recognition award. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office, with hundreds of employees, nominated two.
“We at Kings County are blessed to have a group of law enforcement first responders that we have,” said District Attorney Keith Fagundes, who was the master of ceremonies. “We have something that is unmatched with any other county in this state. And what makes us special are the people in the community and the people who make up that public safety group.”
Over 200 public safety employees and family members attended the luncheon, along with county and city officials.
After the Hanford Chamber of Commerce announced it couldn’t hold the annual event for its 23rd year, Lemoore Chamber CEO Amy Ward decided to host instead.
From the firefighters that responded when the chamber’s building caught fire in January to the countless officials the came when West Hills College Lemoore had a shooting scare, public safety officials have always played a large role in Ward’s life, she said.
“You work behind the scenes daily, facing issues that the average citizen has no idea exists,” Ward said to the crowd Friday. “The reality of your job is just far too difficult for the citizens to truly understand. Before every shift, you put on whatever your uniform is, kiss your family goodbye and head out for another day of the unknown.”
At the end of the luncheon, the Lemoore Chamber held a raffle for the honorees with the prize being a 16-gun safe along with other gifts. Esmerelda Chavez from the Kings County Probation Office won the raffle.
Fagundes also credited the dozens of Kings County officials in the room for their history of working together to keep local citizens safe.
“When I meet with the other 57 district attorneys, they tell me about their woes and the problems with their sheriffs, police chief, city council and board of supervisors,” Fagundes said. “I have to admit we don’t have those issues here. Is it all rosy all the time? No. But it’s the relationships we have that allow us to disagree and do the best for the community.”
