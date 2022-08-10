Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford.
Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were in attendance, including the Kings County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff David Robinson, Hanford Fire Department and Kings County Fire Department.
After opening remarks by Benjamin Kahikina, president of the Greater Kings County Chamber, county supervisors Joe Neves led the invocation and Doug Verboon led the flag salute.
The luncheon was an annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold two years ago, according to Kahikina.
The luncheon was catered by Hobo Connection, which served a baked ziti and ceaser salad with garlic bread in a buffet style.
Each agency presented a nominee for a recognition award at the event.
Jared Bracy, of Hanford Fire, received his award from Battalion Chief Mathew Rowe, who talked with the crowd about Bracy's accomplishments and strengths.
"It's nice to be recognized and appreciated by the Chamber and the department," said Bracy.
Justin Levin, of the Hanford Police Department, said, "I am grateful for the recognition and I will continue to work as hard as I have been."
Award recipients included:
Dolly Justin-Silveira, Kings County Fire Department
Guadalupe Cappozi, California Parole Unit/Retired
Alexander Clark, American Ambulance
Josh Levin, Hanford Police Department
Brandon Gresham, Lemoore Police Department
Wayne Brabant, Kings County Sheriff's Office
Brittni Chism, Sheriff's Detention
Christopher Jackson, District Attorney's Office
Aderian Reed, Kings County Probation
Georgina Maravilla, Child Protective Services
Every agency also received proclamations and certificates from both chambers as well as representatives of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Assembly Member Rudy Salas's office, Congressman David Valadao's Office, and Senator Melissa Hurtado's Office. The closing remarks were given by Amory Marple of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.