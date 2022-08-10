Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford.

Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were in attendance, including the Kings County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff David Robinson, Hanford Fire Department and Kings County Fire Department.

After opening remarks by Benjamin Kahikina, president of the Greater Kings County Chamber, county supervisors Joe Neves led the invocation and Doug Verboon led the flag salute. 

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you