Members of the Kings County Probation Officers Association (KCPOA) have donated 20 backpacks filled with school supplies to residents for the school year.
"The backpacks were distributed to several school-age Probation clients in Kings County as well as to children who have parents on probation," said Deputy Probation Officer Joanna Vergara, of the Kings County Probation Department.
According to Vergara, the backpack project was made possible by a monetary donation from the KCPOA as well as donated time that probation officers gave to assemble and distribute the backpacks.