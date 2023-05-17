Several hundred people gathered, along with multiple law enforcement agencies and military contingents, for the Kings County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony Wednesday at the Kings County Government Center.
Law enforcement representatives from throughout the county and cadets from the Kings-Tulare COS Police Academy participated, along with sailors from Naval Air Station Lemoore, who delivered a 21-gun salute honoring fallen officers.
The gathering heard remarks by keynote speaker Judge Michael Reinhart, from the Kings County Superior Court, and the playing of Taps by Lemoore police volunteer Tracy Landaus.
Kings County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony pays respects to fallen officers | Photos