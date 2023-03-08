The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 million consultant services agreement Tuesday for the Kettleman City pedestrian bridge project, but not before Supervisor Rusty Robinson voiced his concerns about the plan.
Robinson, who cast the no vote in the 4-1 decision, said he feared the bridge — which would connect the east and west sides of General Petroleum Avenue and Highway 41 — would not be used and estimated that bridge construction would cost between $10 million and $12 million dollars.
While he commended Supervisor Richard Valle on his advocacy for the project and his district, Robinson said that the county should take the money and use it for a project that would benefit a larger group of people.
"We both want to help people, we just don't agree on how to help them," said Robinson. "Kettleman City has a population of 1,242 people. This bridge is for 15 to 16 children, and they are very important, but 10 to 12 million dollars for 15 to 16 children, in my opinion, is too much for too few."
Robinson recommended the County find different and less expensive solutions including installing a crosswalk with flashing beacons as soon as possible, and continue working with Caltrans to find more cost-effective ways to slow traffic down before it comes up on the crosswalk.
He recommended supervisors revisit how often the bridge would be used, before stating that the board should not approve spending money on it.
The $2 million to pay Mark Thomas and Company Inc. for plans for the bridge project would come from SB170 funds.
Valle, who noted the agenda item before the board was only to approve an agreement for consultant services, said he appreciated Robinson's comments. He reminded the board, however, that 100 percent of the funding for the project was secured during trips he made to Sacramento.
"To me, this money is very good use," said Valle. "The cost of the bridge is lower than what you quoted from the grand jury and it's 100 percent taken care of, not by free money, but by hard-earned taxpayer money and by hard-earned time to go to Sacramento and get it."
Valle said that the bridge is a community project and will benefit all who travel the portion of Highway 41 through Kettleman City.
"This bridge would do more than, say, the crossing of whatever number of kids you counted to go to the elementary school," said Valle. "This would be for generations to come. This would make the community more walkable, to reconnect the community for services."
Supervisor Doug Verboon commented that he was certain that the remodeling of Highway 41 was on Caltrans' radar, and that he believes it's Caltrans' responsibility to keep the traffic flow safe. He did say that more work needs to be done on the bridge project and would support an added underpass design option.
Valle said that he had received support for the project in the past, so to backtrack was disappointing.
"Let's just put it into clarity, I mean the past votes have moved in the direction of support for the bridge," said Valle. "Here we are now to pick a consultant, so it's either pick the one consultant who applied or don't pick a consultant. If that's the reason to kill a project that has had so much time and resources spent on it, then that's just wrong, and that would be a bad day for Kings County."
Supervisor Joe Neves said his only concern was how the project would meet ADA standards, to which city staff replied that ADA standards would be included in the design as is required by the state.
In other business, the board adopted new regulations for industrial hemp cultivation. After two industrial hemp growth seasons in the county, it was determined that hemp cultivated for fiber and oilseed use does not pose the same concerns as hemp grown for cannabis flower. The amended regulations ease requirements for hemp growth used for fiber and oilseed.
The board accepted an allocation of $764,714 from the California Department of Public Health to the Kings County Department of Health to be used from December 2022 through November 2027 to supplement staffing in various ways such as hiring and training.
The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held March 14 at 8:30 a.m.