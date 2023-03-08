The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 million consultant services agreement Tuesday for the Kettleman City pedestrian bridge project, but not before Supervisor Rusty Robinson voiced his concerns about the plan.

Robinson, who cast the no vote in the 4-1 decision, said he feared the bridge — which would connect the east and west sides of General Petroleum Avenue and Highway 41 — would not be used and estimated that bridge construction would cost between $10 million and $12 million dollars.

While he commended Supervisor Richard Valle on his advocacy for the project and his district, Robinson said that the county should take the money and use it for a project that would benefit a larger group of people.

