The Kings County Office of Education kicked off the 2023-24 school year with their annual “Welcome Back” celebration on Wednesday morning at the Koinonia Church in Hanford.
County Superintendent of Schools, Todd Barlow, greeted the assembly and served as the master of ceremonies for the mornings activities.
“There are nearly 28,000 students in our public school system. They attend 13 school districts across the county and our job at KCOE is to support the districts in the very important work they do,” said Barlow. “We provide direct support to students with moderate to severe needs through Shelly Baird School, specialized special education services to students on district campuses, we run the payroll for all educational employees in the public school system, we are the internet service provider for our schools, and our educational services team supports district staff and programs. That’s just scratching the surface.”
The celebration also included recognition of employees who have served the county office for upwards of 40 years. Three members of the same family were recognized for their service to the Office: Michael Pasillas has served 20 years, his uncle, Leonard, has served 35 years, and his father, Bernard, is currently the longest serving employee with 40 years of service.
The guest speaker was motivational entertainer Kevin Bracy who, after getting the crowd in a positive mood with a few cheering, motivational exercises, spoke about family, trust, and always moving forward.
Reflecting on his life in a dysfunctional family atmosphere, he talked about how staff in his school system helped him to live up to his dreams.
All 13 districts will start school next week. Families will have received communication from their local district about registration and the first day of school. A list of the first day of school for each district can also be found at www.kingscoe.org.