The Kings County Office of Education kicked off the 2023-24 school year with their annual “Welcome Back” celebration on Wednesday morning at the Koinonia Church in Hanford.

County Superintendent of Schools, Todd Barlow, greeted the assembly and served as the master of ceremonies for the mornings activities.

“There are nearly 28,000 students in our public school system. They attend 13 school districts across the county and our job at KCOE is to support the districts in the very important work they do,” said Barlow. “We provide direct support to students with moderate to severe needs through Shelly Baird School, specialized special education services to students on district campuses, we run the payroll for all educational employees in the public school system, we are the internet service provider for our schools, and our educational services team supports district staff and programs. That’s just scratching the surface.”

