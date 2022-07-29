Stratford Tower

The Stratford internet tower managed by the Kings County Office of Education was set on fire July 11, causing significant outage.

The Stratford area internet service provided by the Kings County Office of Education is back at full capcity for the start of school Aug. 10, after vandals set an office tower on fire earlier this month.

The internet tower was vandalized July 11, causing significant damage and loss of internet service to about 70 of the 4,000 people served by LTE KingsNet, according to Todd Barlow, the superintendent of the Kings County Office of Education.

When the fire occurred, Barlow said he was concerned about how long repairs would take with school starting in August and the break in service.

