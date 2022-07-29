The Stratford area internet service provided by the Kings County Office of Education is back at full capcity for the start of school Aug. 10, after vandals set an office tower on fire earlier this month.
The internet tower was vandalized July 11, causing significant damage and loss of internet service to about 70 of the 4,000 people served by LTE KingsNet, according to Todd Barlow, the superintendent of the Kings County Office of Education.
When the fire occurred, Barlow said he was concerned about how long repairs would take with school starting in August and the break in service.
"We fully expect that link to be up and running before school starts, but with the service being compromised, it becomes much more vital that it is completed as soon as possible," he said.
Edward Bonham, chief technology officer for the county office of education, said that two independent entities inspected the Stratford tower on July 14 to determine the extent of the damage.
"Both firms concluded the fire did not reach temperatures hot enough nor duration long enough to compromise the galvanization coating on the tower," he said.
Bonham said a priority list for repairs was developed. No. 1 was getting the internet service to the school running, secondly establishing the Verizon cell service, mainly because of 911 issues, and finally, recovering the LTE KingsNet, which is the internet to the homes served by the tower.
"We immediately contacted our tower crew and began to find the cabling necessary to get our services running again," Bonham said. "We were able to get our internet service to the school restored on July 21. We then let Verizon get their services restored and when they were done, we ran new cables for our KingsNet Service. That service was fully restored on July 28."
The LTE KingsNet service is provided to families who have students in independent study among a few other criteria.
The initial response to the loss of internet was to seek help locally, and Nathan Olsen, Lemoore city manager, offered the use of a temporary tower.
The fire made the need for fiber optics, which the office of education has been working on, more immediate.
The office has been working on a project to link all the schools in the 13 districts with fiber optics, and Barlow said at the time of the fire that the fiber optic project would have prevented the outtage.
"Our techs have been able to mitigate the problem for some members of the Stratford community whose connection could be re-routed to another of our towers located at Central Elementary School," Barlow said at the time. "But the receivers have to be in range, and that's not a solution for everyone. All of this highlights the importance of the fiber optic project we already have in the works. With that, the school site could be up and running, even without a tower."