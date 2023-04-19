The Kings County Office of Education held its 42nd Annual Excellence in Education Awards Tuesday night starting with an honoree dinner at the Hanford Civic Auditorium for more than 300 guests.

The crowd — ready to cheer on and celebrate their favorite educators — was treated to musical performances by various Kings County school bands throughout dinner including the Jefferson Academy Mariachi Band, the Akers Elementary Jazz Band, and the Hanford West Jazz Band.

Jefferson Academy Mariachi Band
Buy Now

The Jefferson Academy Mariachi Band played during dinner at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

The award ceremony, partially sponsored by the Educational Employee Credit Union, was held after dinner in the Hanford Fox Theater and was open to the public. The theater was filled with families and faculty members from the 13 school districts in the Kings County region.

Tags

Recommended for you