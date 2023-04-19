The Kings County Office of Education held its 42nd Annual Excellence in Education Awards Tuesday night starting with an honoree dinner at the Hanford Civic Auditorium for more than 300 guests.
The crowd — ready to cheer on and celebrate their favorite educators — was treated to musical performances by various Kings County school bands throughout dinner including the Jefferson Academy Mariachi Band, the Akers Elementary Jazz Band, and the Hanford West Jazz Band.
The award ceremony, partially sponsored by the Educational Employee Credit Union, was held after dinner in the Hanford Fox Theater and was open to the public. The theater was filled with families and faculty members from the 13 school districts in the Kings County region.
Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow, who started off the ceremony, noted Tuesday's event was the fourth year the county office of education has recognized people from all 13 school districts simultaneously.
Each honoree received a trophy — a miniature version of the sculpture by the late Fresno artist Clement Renzi, titled The Apple.
The honorees were also presented with certificates of recognition from the offices of Senator Melissa Hurtado, and Assembly Member Devon Mathis.
The honorees and their respective school sites are as follows:
Ashley Mireles, Teacher, Parkview Middle School.
Blanca Sanchez de Barajas, Classified Employee, Parkview Middle School.
Marcy Lawson, Student Services, Akers Elementary.
Carrie Dozier, Classified Employee, Central Union District Office.
Angela Toone, Teacher, Bret Harte Elementary.
Laura Duran, Classified Employee, Corcoran Unified District Office.
Lisa Cunha, Teacher, Woodrow Wilson.
Preston Cooper, Student Services, Hanford Elementary School District Office.
Karen McConnell, Student Services, Hanford Elementary School District Office.
Joyce Martinez, Classified Employee, Washington Elementary.
Catherine Garman, Student Services, Hanford West.
Ruben Valdovinos, Classified Employee, Sierra Pacific.
Christa Smith, Teacher, Sierra Pacific.
David Martin, Classified Employee, Island Elementary.
Dakota Vatcher, Teacher, Kings River Hardwick.
Cathay Victoria, Classified Employee, Kit Carson.
May Yang, Teacher, Lakeside.
Michael Sierze, Teacher, Liberty Middle School.
Clara Rose, Classified Employee, Lemoore Elementary.
Nicole Mora, Student Services, Lemoore High.
Cormac Meehan, Teacher, Lemoore Middle College High School.
Johnny Crain, Classified Employee, Frontier Elementary.
Each award recipient was greeted on stage by Barlow, who highlighted the work of each individual.
Short videos which consisted of student interviews from various school sites were played throughout the ceremony, giving students the opportunity to describe the different ways in which the educators and staff changed their lives and improved their quality of education.
Toward the end of the night three Kings County Office of Education employees were recognized: Secretary Ruth McFarren, Assistant Superintendent Joy Santos, and Instructional Assistant Meredith Whiting.
The award ceremony ended with the honorees being called back onto the stage where they took a class photo, each holding their trophies.