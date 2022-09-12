Kings County observes anniversary of 9/11

Members of the audience were encouraged to join in the singing of the patriotic songs. All of the verses of “America the Beautiful” and “My Country 'Tis of Thee” were in the program handed out at the door.
Kings County recognized the sacrifices made during the days during 9/11 and the days after at the Civic Auditorium on Sunday.
The Veterans building flew both the American and POW flags at half mast on Sunday. Next door, at the Civic, the New Testament Baptist Church held its annual Protect and Serve program to honor Kings County's law enforcement and safety officials.
Kings County Fire brought out its ladder truck to fly the American flag above the scene. Inside, voices were raised in patriotic devotion and in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.
Commendations were given to the departments present, including Kings County Fire, Hanford Fire, the District Attorneys office, Avenal State Prison, Highway Patrol, and Hanford Police Department.