 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kings County observes anniversary of 9/11

  • Updated

Kings County recognized the sacrifices made during the days during 9/11 and the days after at the Civic Auditorium on Sunday. 

The Veterans building flew both the American and POW flags at half mast on Sunday. Next door, at the Civic, the New Testament Baptist Church held its annual Protect and Serve program to honor Kings County's law enforcement and safety officials.

Kings County Fire brought out its ladder truck to fly the American flag above the scene. Inside, voices were raised in patriotic devotion and in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News