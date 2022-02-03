A renowned museum in downtown Hanford is honoring local Black citizens with an exhibit dedicated to their commitments to the Central Valley.
The Kings County Carnegie Museum's Black History exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. It was postponed a week because of COVID-19, according to Jack Schwartz, president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
"There will be different exhibits with the display cases and boards," said Schwartz.
Exhibits will incorporate historic photographs, writings, articles and videos.
"Based on past experience I would expect hundreds of people to visit the museum during the exhibit," Schwartz said, noting it will be open to the public from Feb. 11 through April 24, 2022 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. (starting on a Saturday).
"The timing of the exhibition was scheduled to coincide with Black History month," Schwartz conferred. "The information about the history is out there. We just have to find it, access it and make it available."
Enthusiasm for History
Carolyn Hudgins, one of two primary curators for the Carnegie Museum exhibit, expressed her enthusiasm for the project.
"I'm really excited because we've never been able to get the information that we've got now," said Hudgins, a member of Women with Visions Unlimited in Kings County, which offers Black history education, conferences and entrepreneurship programs to area youth groups.
"A lot of Black people don't know our history in Kings," said Hudgins, who is curating the exhibit with Paula Massey. "We don't see Black ownership having a presence in Kings County now, but we used to."
Hudgins, a retired local school district employee, explained that Blacks migrated to the Central Valley in the early 1930s from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.
"They came out here to work in the labor camps — agriculture," she said, noting Blacks at the time also launched businesses and purchased land.
"What we hope to achieve is heightened awareness and educate people in the area about what Blacks have done for this community," explained Hudgins, who is serving as a docent for the Carnegie Museum during the exhibit.
Hudgins attributed increased awareness of Blacks' historic contributions to American communities to social media, and the ability to interconnect through digital media.
"We're getting so much information from so many people in the community," she said. "I think people will find it really exciting."
Schwartz noted people in the community who visit the museum's exhibits sometimes expand them with offerings from their own collections.
"It's not unusual to have new material added throughout the exhibition," he said.
During the previous Naval Air Station and History of Marchbanks Motor Speedway exhibits, people offered to add new materials from their personal belongings.
"A guy came in with a program signed by Mario Andretti," Schwartz said. After it was authenticated, the autographed program was added to the museum's Marchbanks exhibit.
In fact, the museum encourages people who attend the Black History exhibit to contribute historical items if they own them.
"Members of the community who might have artifacts they would like to loan for the exhibition" are welcome to do so," the Carnegie Museum president said.
"We're providing a venue and support services," he said. "Helping to advertise and set up the display, as necessary — and providing support staff."
Schwarz was quick to give Hudgins and Massey credit for making the exhibit at the museum possible.
"They're pleased we've reached out to the community," he said. "A lot of people don't know the history of this segment of the population and their ancestors."
