The Kings County Board of Supervisors moved the 2021-22 budget to the final step for approval Tuesday during a special session.
Assistant County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez presented the Board with the final budget. The budget was given a temporary due pass on a 5-0 vote.
“This is a good budget and the transparency is there because all of this is online and we all know we have to come back and vote on this publicly, in one swoop,” said Supervisor Richard Valle. “That allows the community to give any concerns, if there are any.”
The budget showed the county departments with the largest budget allocations being public assistance at $126.9 million, public safety at $107.3 million and health at $55.3 million, Martinez said.
The spending plan is based on Kings taking in $232.8 million in revenue in 2021-22. Martinez said 53% of the revenue will come from state and federal sources. Revenues taken in by the county account for the other 47%, including a 14% property and general tax.
Martinez said the budget is the first since 2006 in which the County has been able to put at least $9 million into the contingency fund.
The Board also passed a motion to give a 0% realignment from the health department to social services and give a 5% realignment from behavioral health to social services.
Administrative analyst Matthew Boyett said that realignments are allowed in order to cover budget overages in certain services.
“In this case, cost for services and categorical aid programs mainly increases in the foster care and adoption programs,” he said.
Because of the financial impacts of the pandemic, Boyett said the 0% realignment from health began in last year's budget and is needed for this budget as well.
