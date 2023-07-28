On any weekday morning, over 30 workers in white pickup trucks with a red mosquito emblazoned on the side, will be looking to find and eliminate mosquito breeding habitats across Kings County.
Since they’ll be outside for so much of the day — aiming to complete 80 inspections — they clock in early, around 5:30 to 6:30 a.m., to beat the Central Valley heat.
After driving to different sites and zones from Hanford to Corcoran and anywhere in between, the workers need to find out if these places have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
Many will take out what looks like a large, thin stick with a cup at the end called a dipper to scoop up samples of water. By inspecting the water, the Kings County Mosquito Abatement District can get a good idea of how many mosquito larvae are in the problematic area, if any, and what species of mosquito they are.
In a bad year, according to Kings County Mosquito Abatement Superintendent Hector Cardenas, some of these more problematic inspections would find hundreds of mosquito larvae.
This year, the district has seen numbers in the thousands after a series of intense winter storms created over six feet of snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, much of which melted into the Central Valley.
“It’s exponentially worse than it has been in the past,” Kings Mosquito Abatement District Manager Mike Cavanagh said. “We’ve had north of 300 percent of our normal snowfall for this area. All the runoff from that is just wreaking havoc in our district. We’ve seen a significant increase in service requests and also in our mosquito abundance.”
“Basically, everything that can hold water — irrigation ditches, retention ponds, agricultural sources, every source that we’ve ever had in the past, is much worse because there’s so much water,” Cavanagh added.
Cavanagh said the abatement district is spending more than two times what it normally does on pesticides, has hired more staff and has received assistance from the California Department of Public Health and other state departments to manage the mosquitoes this year.
The increase in mosquito activity is present across the county, according to Cardenas, but is particularly bad anywhere very close to the Kings River. To combat the mosquitoes, the Abatement District uses tools ranging from a drone capable of tactically dropping 40 pounds of material designed to eliminate mosquito larvae to small fish that can be added to man-made sources of water to eat mosquito larvae.
Cardenas said that materials that target adult mosquitoes are generally a last resort for the district. By using material that targets larvae or other techniques, he said the district can try to avoid accidentally affecting other insects and other parts of the nearby ecosystem.
The inspections of multiple areas around Kings County that have the potential to turn into mosquito breeding habitats are conducted regularly. However, breeding grounds can be hard to pin down. One week, a piece of land can be flooded, creating a potentially perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. The next, it could be completely dried up again. And land that was previously dry can quickly become flooded as landowners decide to divert water onto their property.
Certain species of mosquitoes are capable of spreading diseases when they bite people. Most commonly, mosquitoes spread West Nile Virus, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t feel sick. But roughly one in five develops a fever and other symptoms, with an estimated one in 150 people infected developing a serious, potentially fatal illness, according to the Center for Disease Control. No vaccine or medication for West Nile Virus exists.
A recent press release from the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District said West Nile virus has been discovered this year in Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Selma and Orange Cove. West Nile virus has also been discovered in Kings County, but not more than usual, according to Cavanagh.
“I would say it’s a typical rate,” Cavanagh said. “We normally start picking up virus activity in the middle of the middle of July, and it increases from there into September. Then it starts declining.”
The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District advised residents concerned about contracting West Nile to apply an EPA-registered insect repellent or wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside from dusk to dawn. Any container holding water, including something as small as a pet’s water dish, should be emptied at least once a week to prevent it from becoming a mosquito breeding habitat.
Although large runoff from the winter storms increases the chances for habitats across the county to begin breeding mosquitoes, Cavanagh and Cardenas said the recently-filled Tulare Lake basin itself doesn’t pose much of a threat.
According to Cardenas, much of the deep, open water on the Tulare Lake under the control of Kings County’s Mosquito Abatement District isn’t a good breeding ground for mosquitoes. The water of the lake has small waves but no vegetation. Both of these things hurt the chances of the lake to become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“We do have a few mosquitoes and a couple spots along the edge [of the Tulare Lake], where it’s seeping up across the levee, but it’s not a major issue for us right now,” Cavanagh said.
Cavanagh said that the agency had dipped into its reserves this year from the increased spending but hoped it would not have a long-term impact on the district.
“We are going through the process of applying for some reimbursement through FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency),” Cavanagh said.” “If we get that, we’ll not be made whole, but we’ll cover most of the cost that we lost. Hopefully, that’s going to work out for us.”
To report a mosquito problem, you can visit the Kings County Mosquito Abatement District website at www.kingsmosquito.net/service-request.