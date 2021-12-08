Kings County had a slight spike in cases with the Thanksgiving holiday, but things continue to stabilize going into the end of the year.
At the Kings County Board of Supervisors' most recent meeting, Assistant Health Director Darcy Pickens discussed the current situation regarding the pandemic and how it is impacting the local health care system in places like Adventist Health Hanford.
At the hospital, there were 19 patients in med surg and 5 in the intensive care unit as of Monday. Of these, 16 were Kings County residents. New cases went up slightly with 268, though Pickens explained that overall, the month-to-month case count has continued to drop since July, and the spike was to be expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We appear to be in a slight downward trend in the last few weeks, although that’s not quite stable at this point," Pickens said. "But again, happy to say this week I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
At the meeting, Pickens also discussed the emergence of the omicron variant, which was officially identified on Nov. 26 after first being reported in South Africa. The first case was reported in California last week, but it remains unclear what it will mean for Kings County.
“We do not know yet whether this variant will result in higher transmission rates or in more severe disease," Pickens said. "That’s still unclear.”
However, Pickens said that in the meantime, other forms of COVID-19 remain prolific, and that residents are encouraged to be on guard to prevent an infection.
“For now, I think it’s important to remember that delta continues to be the dominant circulating variant here in Kings County and vaccination remains our best measure of protection,” Pickens said.
