A study session held at Tuesday's meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors outlined the county's legislative platform for the new year. Domingo Cruz, from the county administration office, highlighted the top state and federal priorities for the board.
Cruz noted that most of the priorities from the previous year remained the same, but there were a few additions for this year.
Cruz stated the very top priority for the county is water, natural resources and agriculture. This was followed by public health, public safety training and funding, community and economic development, and human services and resources.
Cruz said that with a few edits, he would be back before the board next week for their approval of the county's legislative platform.
The board unanimously approved a certificate of compliance for the County Subvention Program and a certificate of compliance for the Medi-Cal Cost Avoidance Program with the California Department of Veterans Affairs, which will provide the county with $125,000 to spend on the Veterans Services Office.
Codi Pennington, with the Veterans Services Office, approached the board for their approval as the certificates of compliance would reimburse the county for local operations of the office. Pennington also stated a local veterans service officer would be appointed to represent the office.
"All monies received under this agreement must be allotted to and spent on the salaries and expenses of the Veterans Services Office," said Pennington.
In other board news, the supervisors received a quarterly update in compliance with the conditional use permit for chemical waste management for the Kettleman Hills Hazardous Waste Facility.
Bob Henry, with Chemical Waste Management, stated the facility has received no notices of violation in their landfills and has cleared each inspection given. He also explained that final closure plans have been submitted for the B19 landfill. The landfill is expected to be capped off and closed this summer.
Supervisor Rusty Robinson asked what the maintenance of the closed landfill will consist of.
"We have closure of the unit itself," said Henry. "The maintenance is we have a third party engineer come out every year to inspect the closure cap and see if there's any erosion. All of that has to be maintained. We can go in and correct that and reseed the area to make sure you have a good quality cap over the top."
Henry also explained that maintenance includes monitoring the groundwater and liquid in the area of the landfill.
The quarterly report was unanimously approved.
The next meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors is set for Feb. 7 beginning at 9 a.m.