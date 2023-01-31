A study session held at Tuesday's meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors outlined the county's legislative platform for the new year. Domingo Cruz, from the county administration office, highlighted the top state and federal priorities for the board.

Cruz noted that most of the priorities from the previous year remained the same, but there were a few additions for this year.

Cruz stated the very top priority for the county is water, natural resources and agriculture. This was followed by public health, public safety training and funding, community and economic development, and human services and resources.

