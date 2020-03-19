Kings County limits public access to departments

HANFORD — After declaring a state of local emergency this week, Kings County is now taking steps to reduce health risks to employees and the public by adjusting business practices and service delivery through many of its departments.
On Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors declared a state of local emergency and ratified the Kings County Health Officer’s local health emergency declaration to more effectively manage the community’s preparedness and response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Kings County.
According to a press release, county departments are maximizing the ability of employees to work from home, limiting in-person public contacts, and directing clients to take advantage of alternative means of accessing services and information by way of the internet, mobile apps, phone calls, email, U.S. mail, etc.
As a result, the county wants the public to be aware that many offices may be closed for general public access. Information about specific department closures and alternative ways to contact the county have been posted to the county’s website at www.countyofkings.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Officials said all county services are available for communication.
“Please reference the website before coming to the Government Center as, again, the public may find that physical access to the department of interest is prohibited or limited,” stated the press release.
Kings County Fire and Sheriff emergency services will be fully staffed. In case of emergency, call 911. For Sheriff’s Office information call (559) 852-2790. For Fire administration information, call (559) 852-2881.
Information about each department’s public access availability can be found at www.countyofkings.com/home/showdocument?id=21745.
The document provides specific information on the following services:
- Administration office and natural resources
- Minors advocacy
- Agricultural Commissioner’s office
- Assessor’s office
- Behavioral Health and Recovery services
- Child Support services
- Clerk-Recorder’s office
- Community Development Agency
- County Council
- District Attorney’s office
- Elections
- Finance Department and Property Tax payments
- Fire Administration
- 4-H program
- Human Resources
- Human Services Agency
- Job Training office
- Libraries
- Probation
- Parks facilities
- Public Guardian/Veteran’s Services
- Public Health
- Public Works and Surveyors office
- Road repair/road side litter requests
Officials said the county’s mitigation program will be reevaluated regularly and will continue until further notice.