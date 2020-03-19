Kings County limits public access to departments

HANFORD — After declaring a state of local emergency this week, Kings County is now taking steps to reduce health risks to employees and the public by adjusting business practices and service delivery through many of its departments.

On Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors declared a state of local emergency and ratified the Kings County Health Officer’s local health emergency declaration to more effectively manage the community’s preparedness and response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Kings County.

According to a press release, county departments are maximizing the ability of employees to work from home, limiting in-person public contacts, and directing clients to take advantage of alternative means of accessing services and information by way of the internet, mobile apps, phone calls, email, U.S. mail, etc.

As a result, the county wants the public to be aware that many offices may be closed for general public access. Information about specific department closures and alternative ways to contact the county have been posted to the county’s website at www.countyofkings.com.

