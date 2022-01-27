Who knew?
The Central Valley is home to numerous writers, many of whom are published.
In recognition of local scribes, the Kings County Hanford Branch Library is hosting a "Local Author Meet & Greet and Book Signing" on Saturday, Jan. 29.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., writers will be on hand at the Hanford library to sign their books, meet fans and make new ones. Aspiring writers also are encouraged to attend.
The list of local writers includes: Tim Buckley, Joshua Cordero, James Fox, Garrett K. Jones, David Kelso, Jason Koivu, Randel McGee, Claire Noland, Tricia Stone-Schumaker, Claudia Walthing, Michael Washington, and Chrys Wimer.
Jones has penned several books in the sci-fi/fantasy genre including "The Destiny of Dragons," "The Heirs of Menoias," and "The Rise of Shadowkin."
Noland, a former librarian, specializes in children's books. Her recent works include "Evie's Field Day: More Than One Way to Win," "Tess & the Waves," and "George Makes a Splash!"
Stone-Schumaker, also known as "Chicken Mom," wrote the illustrated book "Perfectly Poppy."
Both a reading and writing advocate, Hanford's library touts itself as a resource for local authors.
"The Library recognizes the literary efforts of local authors by including their works in the Local Author Shelf Program when possible," the Hanford library website proclaims. "We also provide information about self-publishing, locating review sources, or finding a local writer’s group. The library also has online and print resources to help authors hone their craft."
Contact: Hanford Branch Library, 401 N. Douty St., Hanford CA 93230; 559-582-0261 | www.kingscountylibrary.org
