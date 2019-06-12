Members of Kings County Law Enforcement, including Hanford Police Department, Kings County Probation Department, Kings County Sheriff’s Department, Kings County Detention Deputies, and California Department of Corrections, Kings County District Attorneys Office and Rehabilitation Southern Parole District Kings County participated in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 11 in Hanford.
This is the first time the Torch Run has taken place in Kings County.
The run started at the Kings County Government center and ended at Hanford Amtrak. Runners then boarded the train and rode it to Fresno, where they ran to Chukchansi Park, and they passed the torch to Fresno County Law Enforcement for their leg of the run.
Kings County Law Enforcement raised over $4,000 for Special Olympics Athletes. Each $250 raised allows an athlete to train and compete for an entire year.
Known honorably as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into the Opening Ceremony of Summer Games at UC Davis. Two weeks prior to the games, law enforcement personnel and athletes run through numerous counties with the torch, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Northern California. The torch run concludes on the 21st of June when the torch arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Games.
All proceeds from the torch run directly benefit Special Olympics Northern California (SONC). SONC transforms the lives of nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, education, and inclusive health programs. All programs provided to the athletes are free of charge to them and their families, providing all with equal opportunity to compete in the sports they love while gaining the confidence necessary to succeed in life.
Sponsors were:
Blue Clothing California
American Ambulance
Banger Built Fitness Training
Kings Area Rural Transit KART
Studio 5 Nine
Amtrak
Assembly Member Rudy Salas
American Warriors of California
