HANFORD — Kings County law enforcement agencies will fight to win during the upcoming 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Residents can donate blood in the name of several agencies from Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and Avenal during the all-day drive on Nov. 8. The agency with the most donors wins.
The Hanford Police Department is hosting a drive in Civic Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will receive a free hot dog and scoop of Superior Dairy ice cream, according to a media release.
Another blood drive hosted by all Kings County agencies will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kings County Government Center administration building, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Donors will receive free tacos at this location, said Angela Valenzuela, one of the drive’s organizers.
“This is the last great push to get blood donations before the holiday rush when people get really busy,” Valenzuela said.
There will also be raffle prizes for donors at the Kings County Government Center location.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Hanford Police Department. The Central California Blood Center must collect 6,000 pints each month to keep up with the demand.
Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 18 years old to donate. 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds can donate with written parental consent.
Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water within four hours prior to their donation. Photo identification is required at registration.
