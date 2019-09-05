HANFORD — “You’re the Key to Your Success.”
That is the theme of this year’s 23rd annual Kings County Job Fair, sponsored by the Kings County Job Fair Committee.
The fair, which is the county’s largest and most diverse annual job fair, will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.
Each year, dozens of employers and hundreds of job seekers attend the free event. Industries include education, government, agriculture, law enforcement, automotive, medical, and many more.
If you’re looking for work, you are encouraged to bring a resume and show up dressed to impress. Some companies conduct interviews on the spot.
