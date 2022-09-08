The Kings County job fair brought hundreds of job seekers looking for a brighter future to downtown Hanford Thursday.
The job fair was held in the Civic Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with people lining up outside as early as 8:30 a.m.
Micheal Grothmann, dressed in a black suit, was one of the first in line.
"I am here for a job. I want to find a good company that will appriciate my hard work and provide good opportunites," he said.
Olga Martinez was there for herself and to pick up applications for her daughter.
"I am mainly here for my daughter rather than myself. She works as a babysitter and I want her to have something better. Their are so many opportunities and she deserves them," Martinez said.
Several industries were represented by the employers including agriculture, technology, construction, city government, finances, healthcare and law enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies such as the Kings County Probation Office and the California Department of Corrections were among those seeking applicants. The Navy and Army recruitment officers for the area were also in attendance.
"I am looking for someone who is motivated and wants to propel their careers and make a difference," said Army Staff Sargent Curtis Cross.
The Kings County Office of Education was represented by Crystal Marroquin and Susan Peterson, from the human resources department, and the principal of Shelly Baird School, B. Michelle Bailey.
Marroquin said they were looking for a candidate that would enjoy working with children as well as be dedicated to ensuring each student receives the best educational experience they can.
"It is our job to ensure each student is given access to the same educational opportunities as their peers and that they are included," said Bailey.
T-Mobile and Amazon each had a booth with applications available and NAS Lemoore sent multiple departments to the job fair. The Children and Youth Program through fleet and family is currently hiring for program aids in both the child development center that serves newborn to age 5 and the youth center that serves school-age children 6 to 12 years old.
Select Workforce Specialists, a temp to hire company, was seeking to fill multiple positions. According to the recruitment official the company works to place employees in jobs in a variety of fields, including warehouse and agricultural positions.
Kings County Veterans Services was there to provide information to local veterans in attendance. The president and CEO of the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce, Benjamin Kahikina III, was also acceptiong resumes.
"I actually saw two applicants from today that have stood out from the others so I find that very promising," he said.
Tables were set up throughout the event space for eager attendees to fill out applications and hold on-the-spot interviews.