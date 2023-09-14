The Kings County Job Fair Thursday morning attracted hundreds of job seekers and approximately 50 businesses in a bid to connect Kings County employers to potential applicants.

“We’re really happy with all the employers that showed up,” said Laura Magana, program manager of business services at the Kings County Job Training Office. “We had 60 employers register, and about 50 of them showed up.”

Magana said over 200 job seekers had been through the job fair’s doors at around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. The fair started at 9 a.m. and ran through 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

Associate Editor / Reporter

