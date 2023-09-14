The Kings County Job Fair Thursday morning attracted hundreds of job seekers and approximately 50 businesses in a bid to connect Kings County employers to potential applicants.
“We’re really happy with all the employers that showed up,” said Laura Magana, program manager of business services at the Kings County Job Training Office. “We had 60 employers register, and about 50 of them showed up.”
Magana said over 200 job seekers had been through the job fair’s doors at around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning. The fair started at 9 a.m. and ran through 1 p.m. in the afternoon.
According to Magana, the Job Fair helps connect job seekers with a large amount of open positions and gives them the potential to sweep through dozens of potential careers and employers in a short amount of time.
She described the value of employers and applicants meeting on a face-to-face basis, especially as companies move job applications towards an online process.
“They see thousands of applications, and then the screening through that is a huge process,” Magana said. “Then, you narrow it down and may be able to call a few people for an interview, but then you’re still seeing a lot of people who may not quite fit the position. This allows the business to be able to meet that person right there, in-person, and evaluate them as you go along. Then, for the job seeker as well, sometimes they’re applying online and not articulating their skills or abilities to be able to do the job, so their applications are getting weeded out.”
The Kings County Job Fair has been held for over 20 years. While the event’s regular annual schedule was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Magana said bringing the fair back into an in-person format was a priority for the Job Training Office.
“It’s more and more that we heard that we want to be in-person, we want to be out there,” Magana said. “That was important for us to bring the job fair back as soon as possible to in-person.”
However, Magana also floated the idea of creating a small area for employers to have virtual conversations with potential job applicants at future job fairs, in order to accommodate employers who cancelled at the last minute or otherwise can’t make it to the fair.
“We’re all understaffed in some way or another, so being able to get someone out of their company to come down here may be difficult,” Magana said. “That would be something I really am interested in, looking into next year and maybe making a blend.”