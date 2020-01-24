HANFORD — The Kings County Farm Bureau and Kings County Sheriff’s Office have partnered to bring revolutionary anti-theft technology to the county.
Inside the Kings County Ag Commissioner’s multi-purpose room Thursday morning, the agencies announced the first implementation of “SmartWater” in Kings County.
SmartWater is a forensic coding solution created by SmartWater CSI. Randy Butschillinger, sales and training manager for the company’s Law Enforcement Division, said any personal property or equipment can be marked with the liquid, which dries invisible.
Butschillinger said each individual vile has its own unique forensic code, which is registered to the owner. The solution stays on for a minimum of five years, he said, and can only be seen with a specific wavelength of ultraviolet light.
While SmartWater was mainly used for residential programs and personal property, around three years ago the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reached out to SmartWater CSI about creating a program that would benefit the agriculture sector.
The liquid has been used in the farming community to help reduce ag thefts and property crimes by tracing stolen equipment that is marked with the solution back to its owner.
Tulare County was the first place with a SmartWater agriculture program, but the technology has spread to around 11 other counties across the state. KCSO began having interest in the ag aspect of the program as well.
Dusty Ference, executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau, said he began talking with KCSO Sgt. Rod Shulman about bringing the technology to Kings County after he learned about the success Tulare County was having with it
Ference said the farm bureau decided to take on the financial responsibility of bringing the program to Kings County, a goal it was able to achieve this year.
Ference said it’s hard to identify farm equipment because many don’t have vehicle identification numbers, or they have serial numbers that can be ground off easily. He said SmartWater is an easy tool to mark equipment and identify it back to a specific property owner.
Butschillinger said a mark on large equipment just needs to be about an inch long, while smaller possessions need just a small dab of the solution.
Another benefit is the deterrent aspect, Ference said. Every person who gets SmartWater is also provided with signs, decals and stickers warning potential thieves that the solution is being used.
Ference said ranchers who put up signs at entries to their land have seen a noticeable decline in non-authorized cars driving through their properties at night.
“It seems to really deter crime in general,” Ference said.
Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said he’s looking forward to the implementation of the program and working closer with farming community. He said there are a lot of thefts in rural areas where it’s hard to track pieces of equipment.
As the technology expands to more counties and even neighboring states, Robinson said he’s excited about the overlap create from jurisdiction to jurisdiction in helping solve more crimes.
In addition, law enforcement agencies are offered covert SmartWater solutions, which include sprays that get on the skin and clothes of suspects.
Robinson said every inmate that is booked into the jail is going to get scanned to see if they have the SmartWater indicators on them, which could possibly help solve crimes they may not have even known about.
“We’re excited about having another tool in our tool belt to use to go after these people that are these career criminals,” Robinson said.
Ference said local growers and ranchers have seen the success of the SmartWater and are looking forward to implementing it in Kings County.
“Everybody we talk to is excited about it,” he said.
