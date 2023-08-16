Two major housing projects for the homeless — the Kings Triangle Courtyards and Sunrise Apartments — are moving forward, the Kings County Board of Supervisors heard Tuesday, with one delayed by construction setbacks.

Human Services Agency Director Wendy Osikafo explained that the county partnered with the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance (KTHA) on the Sunrise Apartments, and with Cornerstone Industries on the Kings Triangle Courtyards.

The projects are part of the state Homekey program, which provides local government agencies with funds to purchase and rehabilitate housing – including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties – and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

