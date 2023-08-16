Two major housing projects for the homeless — the Kings Triangle Courtyards and Sunrise Apartments — are moving forward, the Kings County Board of Supervisors heard Tuesday, with one delayed by construction setbacks.
Human Services Agency Director Wendy Osikafo explained that the county partnered with the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance (KTHA) on the Sunrise Apartments, and with Cornerstone Industries on the Kings Triangle Courtyards.
The projects are part of the state Homekey program, which provides local government agencies with funds to purchase and rehabilitate housing – including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties – and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
Kings Triangle Courtyards, which is over budget and behind schedule, consists of 24 homes and site development on a four-acre site in south Hanford.
The initial project contractor, Green Galaxy Builders, delivered 20 of the 24 units and completed some site development but not all of the development under the contract, according to Osikafo.
“They completed site development work in terms of getting sewer, water, and main infrastructure to the site itself,” said Osikafo. “But they did not complete the groundwork to get sewer, water, and electrical to each of the 24 units.”
Osikafo stated many delays, missed deadlines and breaches of contract led to the termination of the contract with Green Galaxy Builders. Cornerstone Industries then assumed all responsibility, including financial, of the remaining portion of the project.
The new contractor, PreFab, resumed the housing project but had to re-do portions of what was already said to have been completed by Green Galaxy Builders, including the complete manufacture and installation of ADA compliant homes, the relocation of the site’s water main, and connection to water, sewer and electric for all of the units.
The project now has a budget shortfall of $1.16 million. Nearly half of the shortfall comes from the need for funding for the completion of the existing 20 units, while the other half is for the full build and installation of four ADA compliant units.
Osikafo noted that the shortfall would not be so large if Green Galaxy Builders had not refused to return $520,000 in advanced funds for incomplete work. Initial funding has been sought and CalViva and Anthem Blue Cross have awarded the project $300,000 that should arrive within the next 20 days.
“That money is going to allow them to begin the electrical work, which will then trigger the electrical site inspections and so that’s one of the bigger milestones that you need to get over so they can close up the groundwork and start doing some of the landscaping and the road work and the curbs and sidewalks and all of the fine touches at the end,” said Osikafo.
The project is estimated to take up to eight weeks to complete, and the county is continuing to seek additional financial resources to complete the project.
The contract for the second HomeKey project, the conversion of the Stardust Hotel to the Sunrise Apartments, was executed in December 2020 and included the conversion of 22 studio apartments and one manager suite.
While the project got underway, the hotel was operating as a shelter and provided interim housing until funding was secured to complete the project.
Phase I has been completed, which includes the conversion of six rooms, excluding the kitchens, and outdoor repairs and renovations, for a cost of approximately $4 million.
In 2022, the county began applying for grants to begin and complete Phase II of the project. Contributors included the City of Hanford, the KTHA and the county. Funding needed to complete Phase II was obtained in late 2022.
Phase II progress continues, including remodeling the remaining units, installing of the kitchenettes in each room, plumbing upgrades, and the installation of a new parking lot and sidewalks. The estimated cost for Phase II is $3.5 million.
Most of the construction work is expected to be complete by the end of December, but an anticipated delay in the supply chain for a switchgear may push completion back to April 2024.
Christi Lupkes, with the county’s Behavioral Health Department, briefed the board on mobile crisis intervention services and mobile crisis planning. The informational presentation was intended to educate the board about the county's mobile crisis services and the benefits they will bring to the community.
Lupkes explained that the services will include rapid response, on-site assessments, increased accessibility to individuals, and avoidance of unnecessary emergency response. In addition, she explained the new Medicaid Mobile Crisis Benefit allowed the state to add mobile crisis services as part of the Medi-Cal coverage plan for a five year period ending in 2027.
Kings County began planning for the implementation of mobile crisis response services in February.
“The objective of this planning effort was to best understand the needs and design of the mobile crisis services for the County of Kings through the voice of key stakeholders like law enforcement, the emergency room and by the community of the county as a whole,” said Lupkes.
Results from the planning efforts of roughly 30 stakeholders, including Kings County Office of Education, family support groups, mental health and substance abuse disorder providers, as well as 796 completed community surveys, concluded that mobile crisis services should include a focus on response time and follow-ups, have no law enforcement involvement unless absolutely necessary, and booklets should be made available for family members to be given during the crisis.
In the first eight months of this fiscal year, 943 contacts have been made by the county's crisis program primarily in the emergency room.
“Survey respondents and focus group participants were in favor of mobilizing psychiatric crisis services,” said Lupkes. “Everybody that was asked was in agreement that this was a necessary service to be added within the county.”
Lupkes outlined the next steps in implementing mobile crisis services throughout the county. It is anticipated the request for proposals for vendors to provide the mobile services will be released in September through December.
The county will execute a contract with the approved vendor in early 2024 with an anticipated 90-day startup period to follow. Lupkes was optimistic that the potential release of services to the community could be in August 2024.
“We do anticipate that if they are able to do the 90-day startup period, that they could potentially go live with rolling out services to the community as a whole by Aug. 1, 2024, but it would be no later than Dec. 31, 2024 depending on anything that may cause any delays in the process,” said Lupkes.