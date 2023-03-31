Kings County history is a story of humanity, agriculture, oil and growth

Kings County’s story dates well before the drawing and redrawing of county lines, the rise of a dairy industry and decline of a wool industry, the planting and picking of cotton or the rise of the oil industry, water diversion systems, arts and education systems.
Before its museums and performing art venues, before the founding of its modern townsites and incorporated cities, even long before the 1880 Mussel Slough Tragedy, humans called this place home. Today, the county reflects that past as it builds its future.
The earliest known history of this territory was that of the Yokut people who lived here for time immemorial before Europeans arrived. They spanned the Central Valley as a people in several tribes with their own similar but varied languages. Those along the banks of what would become known as Kings River in today’s Kings County, were the Tachi Yokut. They thrived along the shore of Lake Tulare, the largest freshwater lake west of the Great Lakes in what would become the United States.
“They’re still present, and they’re still significantly active in this community,” said Kings County Historical Society Media Liaison Patty Briney.
Their history, as shared on the Tachi Yokut website, described those early people as friendly and peace loving, strong and well-built. As other ancient peoples around the world, they lived off the abundance of the land, depending upon its natural gifts for shelter and food.
“We believe the tribe along with others belonged to the first groups that settled in California. They are called the seed-gatherers because they did no farming at all in the days before Columbus. Their main food was acorns. The Yokuts also ate wild plants, roots, and berries. They hunted deer, rabbits, prairie dogs, and other small mammals and birds. They made simple clothing out of bark and grass. Their jewelry and headbands were made of seeds and feathers. The Yokuts found life in the California valleys to be pleasant and peaceful for many centuries,” the website reports.
Historians agree it’s likely European explorers encountered the Yokut in the 18th Century, but certainly in 1804 Franciscan padres from Mission San Miguel entered the valley through Avenal Rancho. They may have intended to establish one or more missions in the valley, but that plan was never seen through.
In 1805, Spanish explorer/soldier Gabriel Moraga named the river “El Rio de Los Santos Reyes” (River of the Holy Kings), later simplified to “Kings River.” And within 40 years, the Mexican government was gifting massive tracts of land to its supporters. Here, it was the Laguna de Tachi Land Grant issued to Manuel Castro.
Like other native people the world over, the Tachi Yokut were pushed aside by colonization. Here, where Mexican and European expansion met, the tribe was almost completely exterminated.
By mid-century, California had been admitted to the Union, the federal government had surveyed the region into townships, and cattlemen including Daniel Rhoads were free-ranging along the banks of the Kings River, according to a timeline at Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum.
Japanese, Basque, Portuguese and Danish sheepherders, shearers, farmers and dairymen, among others, would follow within decades, along with farming practices that called for abundant water. Tulare Lake seemed the ideal source, and a system of irrigation ditches was developed to water the fields that supplanted the drying lake bed.
“Part of the fabric of this area is the ethnic groups. The Dutch, Okies, Blacks, Portuguese, Chinese, all of them have had an impact on how this county has evolved,” said Carnegie Museum of Kings County President Jack Schwartz.
But some of those families’ times would come, too. As the colonists came for the Yokut, so the railroad came for the settlers.
According to a 1931 issue of The Lemoore Advance, the Central Pacific Railroad built Goshen in 1873, giving the district its first rail connection to Sacramento, but further expansion of the railroad brought with it bloodshed.
According to various reports in print media across the nation at the time, settlers fearing dispossession of the land they occupied faced off with a U.S. Marshal, railroad grader, and two men who purported to own the land with an interest to sell to the railroad.
“Having been beaten in the Courts, where alone they had a right to make any contest, they thrust the law aside, and declared they would hold the lands they occupied, right or wrong,” The Record-Union reported May 14, 1880.
The incident led to the death of six local men before the marshal was run out of town. Though the courts determined the settlers held no proper record of ownership, the rail line ultimately was run two miles west of the massacre site. By 1877, Hanford was celebrating the grand opening of its own rail station.
The county’s communities continued to flourish thanks to their agricultural abundance, central location, development of the rail, highway and freeway infrastructures. Reading rooms begat libraries. Country schools outgrew themselves and begat grammar schools which led to high schools and two community colleges.
Sheep camps gave way to post offices, railway junctions and schools. Post offices and courthouses, jails and opera houses found their way as necessitated or desired, and so country villages became bustling cities.
“Kings County itself is a strong community linked by agriculture and a shared desire to educate its children and promote art and learning,” Briney said.
As in so many communities across the country following the Civil War, organizations of women drove the development of educational and art institutions. Women in Hanford established a community’s reading room in 1890 where social events and educational programs were offered in addition to a collection of reading material.
A decade later, the Ladies of the Grand Army Republic Reading Room Association committed to building a new library in town. City records show the Carnegie Foundation provided $12,500 for the project on land contributed by the newly incorporated city and the library was dedicated in 1905.
Women also drove the conversation when it came to the plight of the native people of the area.
According to a Dec. 11, 1924 issue of The Lemoore Advance, women’s clubs and farm centers had taken to “Indian welfare work.” Those efforts included visits by the county health officer, advisory nurse and women’s club members who visited Tachi Yokut people at the Santa Rosa Rancheria to provide health education, food preparation education, and Christmas programs for the community which had been banned by federal law from practicing its own cultural traditions.
While the region led the state in butter manufacturing and the nation in cotton production by acre, nearby Kettleman Hills were bubbling with newly discovered oil. They were industries that would keep the communities rolling through the Great Depression. While crop values dropped 40% across the nation, their value here dropped by only half of that at the outset of those tight years.
In 1934, the federal government officially granted the 40-acre Santa Rosa Rancheria to about three dozen surviving Tachi Yokut tribe members. Over the course of decades it would expand and modernize, welcoming wells, paved roads and modern homes for its growing family.
Hanford would become the county seat after the region separated from Tulare County, providing it a strong base in government employment in coming decades while neighboring communities continued to thrive of their own accord.
The development in 1941 of the U.S. Army Lemoore Air Field, followed in 1961 by the commissioning of the Lemoore Naval Air Station gave rise to further economic, educational and population booms that communities throughout the region ride today.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kings County is home to 153,443 residents today. Of them, 57% self-identify as Latino or Hispanic followed by 30% who identified as White. Black residents account for 7% of the population, Asian residents and mixed-race populations 4% each.
American Indians account for 3% of the population including the more than 800 Tachi Yokut living on the rancheria.
Today, Santa Rosa Rancheria spans more than 1,800 acres and is home to a thriving hotel and casino. Agriculture, in its crops and supporting industries, remains the area’s mainstay, and the future holds high hopes for the county seat: the state’s plan for a high-speed passenger rail line calls for a station in the heart of Hanford.