Kings County history is a story of humanity, agriculture, oil and growth

Kings County’s story dates well before the drawing and redrawing of county lines, the rise of a dairy industry and decline of a wool industry, the planting and picking of cotton or the rise of the oil industry, water diversion systems, arts and education systems.

Before its museums and performing art venues, before the founding of its modern townsites and incorporated cities, even long before the 1880 Mussel Slough Tragedy, humans called this place home. Today, the county reflects that past as it builds its future.

The earliest known history of this territory was that of the Yokut people who lived here for time immemorial before Europeans arrived. They spanned the Central Valley as a people in several tribes with their own similar but varied languages. Those along the banks of what would become known as Kings River in today’s Kings County, were the Tachi Yokut. They thrived along the shore of Lake Tulare, the largest freshwater lake west of the Great Lakes in what would become the United States.

cannery.jpg 4

A women's group visits the Armona Cannery in 1941. 
Grapes 5

Photo taken sometime before 1900. 

