An open-mic poetry reading is coming to Kings County on April 9 at 7 p.m. It will be held inside an historic "old church," built in 1876 — Kings County's oldest.
All proceeds are going toward preserving the site, said Silvia Gonzalez, executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Co. (HMTC), which is hosting the event.
Typically, HMTC donates 50% of proceeds from event ticket sales to the Kings County Historical Society, which operates the old church building and is charged with preserving it.
"This time, we're going to give 100 percent," Gonzalez said. "Our suggested donation at the door is $5."
Poetry Night is directed by Raymond Gomez. Scheduled poets include Maricela Mares-Alatorre, Sarah McCullough and Gonzalez.
"Maricela has poetry from working in the fields," Gonzalez said, noting that Marez-Alatorre was the first in her family to graduate from high school and college. "She used to be a farm worker. Her father used to be a friend of Caesar Chavez. I call her poetry 'Fields of Poetry.'"
Gonzalez provided details about McCullough that reflect her passion for social justice.
"Her poetry deals with heartbreak," Gonzalez said of McCullough, an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy. "She has one poem about losing her mother while she was away on a ship."
Referring to the tragic case of Vanessa Guillen — a U.S. Army soldier bludgeoned to death with a hammer almost two years ago — Gonzalez alluded to McCullough's fearlessness as a poet.
"She has a poem about that incident which is really explosive," Gonzalez said. "I call her poetry 'Heartfelt Journey.'"
As for her own poetry, which Gonzalez began crafting in the 1990s during her time in Chicago, the HMTC artistic director said she views the work she's penned as "lost in a drawer."
Gonzalez is fond of the open-mic format for poetry reading, which she first experienced during the poetry revival era through the "poetry slams" movement.
Gonzalez, who lives in Lemoore, may have honed her poetry in Chicago, but she's a full-fledged Central Valley resident today.
"I've been in the area for over a decade now," she said.
After the scheduled poets perform, an open-mic session will begin.
"Each poet will probably go 20 minutes," Gonzalez said. "And, of course, we have 'open mic' after a brief intermission. We've got a gentleman from Hanford and another gentleman from Visalia who will read poetry as well."