Kings County health officials monitor COVID-19

“Don’t go to work, don’t go to school, just stay home,” Teske said.

A simple way for people to protect themselves is hand washing. Teske said soap and water is most effective, but hand sanitizer works as well.

Also, because the virus is highly infectious and spreads easily through the community — much like SARS — Teske said social distancing and keeping away from close contact with others can help. This is why countries like Italy have implemented extensive lock downs.

In the U.S., major universities have closed campuses and large events have been postponed or canceled. Teske foresees more canceled or modified events and believes elementary schools and high schools will begin to close as well to avoid spread through classrooms.

California currently has over 30 cases of community spread of the coronavirus, meaning health officials can’t connect the cases to travel and believe those infected must have gotten it doing something in their normal daily activities. None of these cases are in the Central Valley.

Right now, the Kings County Department of Public Health has not recommended closing any schools, but because information is fluid and can change at any time, Teske does not rule out the possibility in the future.