Convincing the denizens of what would become Kings County to incorporate under any form of governance has always been hard sell, in spite of a history of leadership deeply dedicated to community service over the long haul.
Native people were driven to government-designated lands. Wildfires ripping through communities convinced rugged individualists, adventurers, explorers and settlers to pool their resources to fund city governance. There were battles over bits and parcels from shores of Tulare Lake to the final county seat of today’s Kings County.
'I’m my dad’s legacy'
“This community works together. We pull together irrespective of backgrounds or difference. That’s why I think the whole county reflect a sense of community,” Kings County Historical Society Media Liaison Patty Briney said.
She serves as an example of that leadership and community involvement. Kings County-raised, she served the community as a teacher in its schools before retiring to a busier life than ever. Briney is involved in the California Retired Teachers Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, The19th Century Roundtable, serves as vestry of her local church as well as in her role with the historical society.
Like so many second-, third-, even fifth-generation county residents who serve their communities small and large, Briney comes by her drive to serve rightly. Her mother served as an officer for the Armona schools' Moms and Dads Club and was active in Armona Women’s Community Club.
Her father, Robert Briney, served as a charter member of the Armona Lions Club, elected member of Armona Union Elementary School District board of trustees, and left an indelible mark in his roles with the Hanford office of the Kings County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
“My farmer friends remember him, and when they introduce me to other farmers, they introduce me as ‘Bob’s daughter.’ I love that. I’m my dad’s legacy,” she said.
Continuing service
The community has a tradition of leaders who take dual roles, preside for years or even decades. In the 1920s, Jack Darrell served as justice of the peace while running his own real estate and loan business, promoting the Stratford water system, the advanced school system and various community organizations.
Fast forward more than half a century to find that tradition continued. Clarence Atwell Jr. served as Tachi Yokut tribal chairman for 42 years, and was honored by his community with a statue of his likeness in the Coyote Entertainment Center.
Indeed every county supervisor in 2023 is deeply involved in their communities, serving on various organizations and volunteering their time to countless local organizations.
Perhaps none is so eclectically and extensively involved as County Supervisor Joe Neves, who has represented Lemoore and Stratford since 1994. The manager of Stratford Public Utilities District by trade, Neve is involved with the Stratford I.D.E.S. Hall, Stratford and Greater Kings County chambers of commerce, and a founding member of Central California Claus Ambassadors.
In addition, he’s involved with the Hanford Fraternal Hall Association, Kiwanis Club of Lemoore, Kings County Cabrillo Club, Kings County Farm Bureau, and serves as a local high school and community college sports announcer.
Involved leadership
News accounts through every era are filled with locals deeply involved in their communities. In spite of their clear ardor for the futures of their families, friends and neighbors, it took nothing short of major events to accept city incorporation complete with all of its trappings including singular governing bodies and property tax collection.
According to the City of Hanford, its incorporation in 1891 followed a history of “devastating fires” that “hampered the growth of town.” Most of the downtown business district was destroyed by fire in July 1887, but residents balked at the idea of additional taxes to support public services. When another fire raged through the town in 1891, a majority of the property owners concurred: it was time to incorporate.
Its first mayor was Briceno E. Fassett, a pioneer of the valley and first cashier of Farmers’ and Merchant’s Bank. The Abbott, Maine native came to Hanford in 1879 to run his own lumber company, which later became Central Lumber Company. He also was also involved in the Elks, Freemasons, and Order of the Eastern Star.
“He was the president of the board of city trustees, and therefore Hanford’s first mayor,” reported the Hanford Morning Journal, Nov. 1, 1922.
As with so many communities across the nation, the development of the rail system gave rise to Hanford, Corcoran, Armona, and Stratford. The railroad companies gridded them out, built the lines, then sold parcels, sometimes in a single day.
Only Lemoore predated the rail lines. It was initially named Lee Moore’s in honor of an early settler and prominent citizen, Dr. Lovern Lee Moore. Still, the railroad had its impact here beginning with renaming the community Lemoore on its maps and time tables.
Water, housing, food
Just as the Tachi Yokut struggled with water, housing and food security issues since the arrival of Europeans and Mexicans, so do these issues continue today throughout the county.
Where once abundant in the natural catchment basin that was massive Tulare Lake, water development in the county soon drained the natural resource. Projects began in 1873 with the People’s Ditch Company. Last Chance Ditch Company and Lower Kings River Canal, later called Lemoore Canal, followed.
Farmers took stock in mutual water companies based on one share per section of land held. Money from stock sales funded development of canals, and yearly assessments funded their maintenance.
By the 1930s, water was being derived by seasonal rain, ditch and canal systems that had completely drained the ancient lake, and pumped groundwater. Water was already expensive by 1931, going at a rate of $6,400 per share. Where Hanford and Lemoore carried old water rights from the Kings River, Tulare Lake section grain farmers depended largely upon spring rains for dry farmed crops.
Water remains hot topic
Today, water issues are among the county’s hottest topics, particularly among farmers struggling with wells, the cost of procuring water, and threats to limit their use. Where once the vines, fruit and nut trees thrived, they are seen cut at their bases and left in fallowed orchards, fields and vineyards.
Though often only known by their spouse’s names, the work of early Kings County women in developing the cities and facilities cannot be overstated.
Briney’s own 19th Century Roundtable organization celebrated 125 years of service in January. Among the oldest institutions in the county, it was founded when Hanford was still part of Tulare County, and before the city was incorporated.
The group, founded by women identified in print of the day as only Mrs. C.M. Bryan, Mrs. R.G. White, and Mrs. S.A. Dodds, was established for the purpose of developing a reading room, a central meeting place for community education, discussion and social gatherings. Mrs. M.A. Harlow was selected its first president.
Until the reading room was taken over by the City of Hanford, it gave socials and concerts to cover the cost of providing space and materials to the community. The group drove the effort to bring in the Carnegie Library which would open its doors in 1906.
By 1931, the county library system was headquartered in the County Court House and included 22 community branches and 36 school branches. Eight branches had regular reading rooms in county-owned buildings including Grangeville, Hardwick and Stratford.
A gusher
During the same period, the management of oil discoveries in the Kettleman Hills was rising to the fore, stretching delivery lines north to the Bay Area and west to Morro Bay. The Marland Oil Well, which came in 1929, outstripped any previous production.
When it produced more than the entire West Coast could use in a year, the federal government slowed production in the name of protecting the environment. Compressor plants, absorption plants and other facilities overseen by environmental and federal agencies were developed along with new roads, power lines and telephone lines required for their operation.
School districts arose from that first schoolhouse in Hanford, built by the hands of local settlers with materials from R.E. Hyde’s lumberyard. By 1891, the grammar school wasn’t enough, and the following year, Hanford’s first high school was built. Today there are 13 separate school districts as well as Kings County Office of Education which also oversees two school sites.