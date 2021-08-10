The Kings County Fire Department is doing its part during the state's 2021 wildfire season, leaving the department with just enough resources to respond locally.
There are currently 20 members of the Kings County Fire Department — including two chiefs — who are in Northern California helping fight the Dixie and Monument fires, according to Assistant Chief Josh Cunningham.
The first firefighters were sent out July 19 with the deployment of two Type 3 rigs. Another rig was sent earlier this month as part of the California Master Mutual Aid Agreement to send assistance from other counties.
However, the number of firefighters sent is being felt at home, where a minimum of 22 people is needed to man the 10 stations in Kings County at all times.
“We try to give as much equipment as we can to help out, but we also have a mission to cover our home agency, so any time, like we have 20 people out today, we haven’t reduced the staffing in any of our stations,” Cunningham said. So basically right now, we have 20 people out – that means we have 42 people on duty every day out of 75 employees.”
The firefighters and their vehicles have been sent from five-vehicle strike teams, with some of these being part of a tri-county strike team formed in cooperation with Fresno and Tulare counties.
Over the weekend, the Dixie fire exploded to become the second-largest fire in the state's history. As of Tuesday morning, it’s burned 487,764 acres in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, and is currently just 25% contained.
“Just pray for our firefighters,” Cunningham said. “It’s a long season — it’s just starting. I’m asking not just for the firefighters fighting the wildland fires, because there’s just as many people working to cover so those people can be gone.”
