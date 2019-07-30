The Kings County Fire Department added to its staff Monday as eight new probationary recruits started their first day as firefighters.
The group is one of the largest the county has seen in recent years, Battalion Chief Joshua Cunningham said.
“They all have one year to prove to us they can do a good job for Kings County,” Cunningham said. “But it’s very rare they don’t make probation. These are people who are often trying for two to three years to get a job (as a firefighter).”
The recruits are from various Central Valley communities such as Lemoore, Hanford, Bakersfield and Fresno. They will have to go through job performances and take on smaller responsibilities than higher ranks, Cunningham said.
It took 13 years for Josh Lee to reach his high school dream as a county firefighter. The Bakersfield native didn’t pass his first fire department interview, so he went into wildland firefighting instead.
“It’s a long process and it just seemed almost like a dead end,” Lee said. “There were even talks with my wife last season who said, ‘you’re going back to school next year or you’ll have to get hired by a department.’ Since I’ve been trying to get this position for so long, this means a lot to me.”
Sarah Babcook of Fresno didn’t know she was interested in firefighting until her chiropractor encouraged her to look into the field, she said. She had been going to school as a nurse and still wanted to be involved with medicine, so she applied to the Kings County department.
“I was getting adjusted and my chiropractor said I should try working for the Forest Service; I didn’t know much about them, so I walked blindly into fighting fire,” she said. “My first campaign fire was when I fell in love with (the field).”
The department looks for candidates who are from an agricultural background or have mechanical skills, Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Jones said.
The recruits will make the department almost reach 75 staff in total, Jones said. There will be about 25 employees per shift each day.
The fire department is also receiving a new fire engine, Jones said.
Solar farm company RE Mustang LLC denied the fire department’s request to maintain its fire access roads, said Fire Marshal Rick Levy in a recent Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Instead, RE Mustang LLC offered to buy the department a new Type 3 fire engine. The vehicle, valued around $417,000, would be able to navigate the solar farm’s fire access roads, no matter the condition or weather.
Levy said the department should receive the new engine by the end of this year.
